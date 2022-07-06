Former Hornet Caleb Martin Signs Multi-Year Deal

This past weekend, the Charlotte Hornets made their first signing of the free agent period by agreeing to a 4-year, $32 million deal to retain Cody Martin.

Prior to this move, all other 29 NBA franchises made at least one signing. The deal also made some franchise history as Martin became the first-ever second round draft pick to be re-signed by the organization after their rookie contract.

Fast-forward to Wednesday afternoon and Cody's brother, Caleb, cashed in on a multi-year deal as well signing a 3-year, $20.5 million deal to stay with the Miami Heat, ensuring the two brothers will remain rivals for the next few seasons.

This past season was the first time the Cody and Caleb were not on the same team. They played together growing up, went to NC State together, transferred to Nevada together, played together with the Greensboro Swarm, and then on to the NBA roster with the Charlotte Hornets.

Caleb appeared in 71 games with the Hornets in his first two years in the league but averaged just 16 minutes per game. Although it was probably hard on the Martin family to see Caleb go to Miami, it was the best situation for all involved. It made no sense for the Hornets to have two of the exact style of player and it also opened up more of an opportunity for Cody in Charlotte (+10 mpg) and Caleb in Miami (+7 mpg).

