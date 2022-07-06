Skip to main content

Former Hornet Caleb Martin Signs Multi-Year Deal

The other Martin twin cashes in on a big pay day.

This past weekend, the Charlotte Hornets made their first signing of the free agent period by agreeing to a 4-year, $32 million deal to retain Cody Martin

Prior to this move, all other 29 NBA franchises made at least one signing. The deal also made some franchise history as Martin became the first-ever second round draft pick to be re-signed by the organization after their rookie contract.

Fast-forward to Wednesday afternoon and Cody's brother, Caleb, cashed in on a multi-year deal as well signing a 3-year, $20.5 million deal to stay with the Miami Heat, ensuring the two brothers will remain rivals for the next few seasons. 

This past season was the first time the Cody and Caleb were not on the same team. They played together growing up, went to NC State together, transferred to Nevada together, played together with the Greensboro Swarm, and then on to the NBA roster with the Charlotte Hornets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Caleb appeared in 71 games with the Hornets in his first two years in the league but averaged just 16 minutes per game. Although it was probably hard on the Martin family to see Caleb go to Miami, it was the best situation for all involved. It made no sense for the Hornets to have two of the exact style of player and it also opened up more of an opportunity for Cody in Charlotte (+10 mpg) and Caleb in Miami (+7 mpg).

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18593508_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Owner Michael Jordan to Grace Cover of NBA 2K23 Video Game

By Schuyler Callihan26 minutes ago
USATSI_17954894_168388579_lowres
News

Mark Williams Shows Promise, Learning the NBA Game 'Quickly'

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 9.34.07 PM
News

Quick Hits: Early Impressions of Rookies, Role for Kai Jones, Balancing SL Minutes + More

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_18040425_168388579_lowres
News

Is P.J. Washington in the Hornets' Future?

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
IMG_9922
News

WATCH: Coach Jordan Surenkamp Discusses Hornets Summer League Practice

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
IMG_9921
News

WATCH: Bryce McGowens Summer League Practice

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
IMG_9920
News

WATCH: Brady Manek Summer League Practice

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_16536579_168388579_lowres
News

LiAngelo Ball Could Miss Summer League

By Schuyler CallihanJul 5, 2022