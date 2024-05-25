Hornets Player Grades: Vasilije Micic
Vasilije Micic was a revelation after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Charlotte Hornets. The 30-year-old point guard made his NBA debut in 2023 after spending a decade in Europe as a lead guard for a number of squads. His slick ball handling and savvy playmaking brought a distinct European flair to the Queen City and impressed from day one. The former EuroLeague MVP is on the Hornets books for 2024-25, so get used to seeing the Serbian national in purple and teal for at least another season.
Glass Half Full
Micic is the perfect back-up point guard. In an elevated role (27.2 minutes per game) Micic acquitted himself nicely and showed his potential. He averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 assists per game as a veteran, calming presence on an otherwise rudderless offense. Following his trade to Charlotte, Micic's usage rate increased from 15.8 with the Thunder to 20.3 with the Hornets, and his efficiency stats (true shooting percentage, assist percentage, assist/turnover ratio) either stayed the same or moved in a positive direction.
His statistical output will rarely "wow" onlookers, but his play is always solid. Micic is a solid pick and roll ball handler who possess the ability to tilt the court with fancy passes and vision that feels like he has eyes in the back of his head. He's an inconsistent shooter, but his craftiness with the ball in his hand around the rim allowed him to occasionally create his own offense.
If the 2024-25 Hornets are healthy, Micic will have a field day taking on opposing bench players while LaMelo Ball holds down the starting spot.
Glass Half Empty
Micic is a bit of a turnstile on the defensive end. He boasts solid size for a guard at 6'5", but his lack of elite wingspan made him a target for opposing offenses. He was given tough assignments in Charlotte as he was tasked with guarding starting opposing guards, so a move to the bench in the future will give him easier matchups going forward.
The three ball is a struggle for Micic as well. On 3.6 attempts per game in Charlotte, Micic shot a paltry 29.4% from range. When surrounded with shooting, his connectivity as a passer makes up for his lack. On an offense that doesn't boast snipers, Micic's inability to knock down treys becomes a liability.
Best Moment of the Season
The 25 point, eight assist masterpiece Micic put on in a win against Memphis was clearly his high water mark. Micic's entire package was on full display as he dismantled a young Grizzlies team all over the floor.
Worst Moment of the Season
It's hard to find one. Micic plays with a ton of flash while handling the ball, but his play is also so steady. However in a March 25th loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Micic scored only two points, dished out two assists on 1-4 shooting in a 23 point blowout loss. To be on the floor that long in a lopsided loss is a tough pill to swallow for any NBA player.
Overall Player Grade: B
Micic was dealt a tough hand. He went from EuroLeague star, to bench warmer in Oklahoma City, to thrust into a starting role on a depleted Hornets roster. He handled it gracefully and showed real flashes the potential folks expected to see when he finally made the leap from Europe to the NBA. He should stick around in Charlotte as LaMelo Ball's backup for the next couple of seasons, and he'll be a damn good one too.
