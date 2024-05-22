Hornets Player Grades: Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller is bulking up this summer!



"Weight room and eating. I don't have a diet. Eat everything. I think that's the main thing: Gain weight, the correct proper weight, and be able to play the way that I want to play."



