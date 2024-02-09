Skip to main content
Gordon Hayward to OKC Thunder Trade Grade

Hornets Waive Ish Smith & Frank Ntilikina

More roster moves in Charlotte.

In this story:

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets waived veteran guards Ish Smith and Frank Ntilikina in addition to James Bouknight which was reported earlier in the day.

Following the trades of Gordon Hayward to Oklahoma City and P.J. Washington to Dallas, the Hornets had a crowded backcourt and needed to make some roster moves. Fellow veteran guard Kyle Lowry was not moved ahead of the deadline and as of Friday morning at 7 a.m., he has not been bought out of his contract either. However, that is expected to take place sooner than later.

In his second go around with the Hornets, Ish Smith averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over 43 games (five starts). As for Ntilikina, he saw extremely limited action in five games, just recently returning after missing the first three months of the season recovering from a fractured tibia that he suffered in a preseason game.

USATSI_22212632_168388579_lowres (2)

Grade the Trade: Hornets Send P.J. Washington to Mavericks

Read More
USATSI_22212632_168388579_lowres (2)

Grade the Trade: Hornets Send P.J. Washington to Mavericks

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:

Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.