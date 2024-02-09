Hornets Waive Ish Smith & Frank Ntilikina

Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets waived veteran guards Ish Smith and Frank Ntilikina in addition to James Bouknight which was reported earlier in the day.

Following the trades of Gordon Hayward to Oklahoma City and P.J. Washington to Dallas, the Hornets had a crowded backcourt and needed to make some roster moves. Fellow veteran guard Kyle Lowry was not moved ahead of the deadline and as of Friday morning at 7 a.m., he has not been bought out of his contract either. However, that is expected to take place sooner than later.

In his second go around with the Hornets, Ish Smith averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over 43 games (five starts). As for Ntilikina, he saw extremely limited action in five games, just recently returning after missing the first three months of the season recovering from a fractured tibia that he suffered in a preseason game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:



Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.