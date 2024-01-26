January Mailbag | Hayward Buyout? Williams Untouchable? Best Fit With LaMelo?

What are the odds Hayward is bought after the deadline? (@GmeinerKarl)

4/1 or +400 in US Sports betting language.

Let me be clear, I would be utterly disappointed as someone who covers the Hornets if Hayward was bought out. Due to the large size of Hayward’s $31.5 contract it does make moving him more difficult, but I find it hard to believe there isn’t a single team out there willing to make a deal. I think Oklahoma City, Golden State and Brooklyn all could be among the shortlist of teams where a deal makes sense.

If Hayward’s calf is a bigger issue than first thought then that would impact any potential move, but I sense they could be holding him out until after the trade deadline to keep him healthy for that reason. If the team aren’t able to move Hayward, I would be in favor of the new ownership refusing to buy him out to send a message to fans that the “Hornets are cheap” label is no longer the case. I have grown weary of this franchise buying out the likes of Marvin Williams, Nic Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Reggie Jackson only for them to sign with playoff teams. Although, NBA agents certainly wouldn't be happy...

Was guaranteeing Thor, Ntilikina and Smith’s contract’s for the remainder of the season on January 10th always the plan or due to injuries? (@Nickyboy4581)

Business as usual. If the team were going to move on from Ntilikina they would have as soon as he suffered the injury. As ineffective as Ish Smith has been this team is starved for leadership from its veterans which Smith provides. I don’t think there is any upgrade available on the FA market who would be interested in signing in Charlotte mid-season. Thor’s progress or lack thereof his been apparent, but he’s a good worker and still young so was likely to get the benefit of the doubt, a new front office might have a different view.

Is a lot of the reported Hornets trade intel speculation or inside information? (@JasonBo)

It’s a good observation, most of the reports from Jake Fischer and Mike Scotto are from “Rival Executives” not sources within the Hornets organisation. Charlotte are known to be tight lipped(ish) when it comes to rumors, why is that?

When most of the front office are family or friends of Jordan that buys a sense of loyalty most teams don’t have. The Hornets are also known to have one of the smaller front office staffs in the league, there are simply less people to leak information. Perhaps that changes this deadline with most senior front office staff knowing they won’t be in post after this season.

With the Rozier trade there had been rumblings in the days leading up to the move but they mostly came from Miami based reporters. Following Jake Fischer’s recent report which stated the Hornets would be “More Active” this trade deadline I did reach out to several sources to verify and everything I’ve heard back suggests that was accurate which was confirmed with the Rozier move.

Who is the safest from being traded outside of Mark Williams, Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and Nick Smith Jr? (@Out_Of_Hornets)

Honestly? It is probably Amari Bailey on a Two-way contract, everyone on the Hornets is available. If you make me pick from the main rotation players I would likely go for Miles Bridges due to a combination of factors.

- He has a no trade clause

- A team trading for Bridges doesn’t retain his bird rights making re-signing him more challenging

- His legal issues and lack of popularity from front office personnel and fans

- I think the Hornets will attempt to re-sign Bridges this summer.

I don’t think he is completely “Safe” to be traded by any means, but there are a lot of hurdles for any potential trade destination to overcome.

Regardless of salary who is the perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller? (@TheoTreherne)

This was a fun thought exercise. The characteristics and skills I’m looking for is a vocal leader, a plus defender, someone who draws a double in the half-court and can pressure the rim.

That brings me to Giannis Antetokounmpo who ticks all the boxes. The ball movement and spacing Ball and Miller provide would be the perfect compliment to the two time MVP.

Why are James Jordan and Buzz Peterson still running the front office? (ChicNicholson)

I’m as shocked as you, I thought it was a logical move to change the front office over before the February trade deadline. From what I’ve heard, the only reason it hasn’t already happened is the new ownership want to undertake a full recruitment process and feel there would be some candidates who wouldn’t leave their current role halfway through the season. I hope this isn’t about being reluctant to pay off contracts early before they are set to expire this off-season.

I expect the outgoing front office to be under a mandate of acquiring future assets (picks) over bringing back any players to add to Charlotte’s “Core”. Those personnel decisions will likely be reserved for new management, for now it’s about gathering more assets.

Has anyone asked LaMelo Ball if he’s going to wear ankle braces? (@AndyDenton)

Not that I’ve seen or heard, here is the reason why I don’t think anyone has asked. It’s clear LaMelo Ball and the team don’t want to talk about ankle braces, so by asking you are intentionally damaging any relationship with the player and team. Is it worth doing that with the franchise player over a largely trivial subject?

Those who attend games likely already know as they will see him warming up, in the press room, so they will already know the answer and would be solely looking for a sound bit for clicks. If he was wearing ankle braces, I imagine it would have been reported by now.

Everyone has grouped Mark Williams into the “Untouchable group”, but given his injury issues should he be? Would you move him in a potential Herb Jones deal? (@MrDaveEdwards)

I wouldn’t use “Untouchable” but “Untradable”, at least until this back issue has been resolved, until then there is no deal that would meet the team’s valuation. I do think the team might target a starting calibre center this off-season on a short term deal, but that would be to pair with Mark Williams coming off the bench.

I had a top 18 grade on Herb Jones in the draft, he’s one of my favorite stories in recent years so I’m probably a bad person to ask. Yes, I would consider that deal but I don’t think that matters too much as I don’t see the Pelicans moving on from Jones despite the single report that recently surfaced.

With the injuries at center I can’t help but think be reminded about trading Jalen Duren away, in retrospect can you make any sense of it? (@TheWeathersMan)

Not really. Some are trying to run a victory lap with the drafting of Bryce McGowens and Nick Smith Jr, I’m certainly not there yet. I said at the time but why not just take them both Duren and Williams and figure it out? In hindsight that would have been a better move. That trade could haunt the Hornets for years to come, time isn’t healing that wound for me.