The Top Three Most Likely Charlotte Hornets Players Next To Be Traded

Terry Rozier was the first domino to fall in what looks likely to be a full Hornets rebuild, no matter what Mitch Kupchak's definition might be. But who is most likely to be moved next? I remain sceptical of Charlotte keeping $45 million in CAP space open this summer. When asked if the Hornets could take on future salary for more draft picks Mitch Kupchak told AllHornets.com "That could absolutely happen".

Outlined below are three trades, each featuring a different Hornets player to model the type of trade the Hornets could look to execute.

Brooklyn Nets Salary Dump Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets Salary Dump Ben Simmons

There aren't many bad contracts around the league at the moment, but Ben Simmons is at the top of the list. Simmons' back injury continues to plague him, playing in just 48 games over the past three season. I've spoken to reporters who cover the Nets and it appears Brooklyn are ready to move on, quickly.

I floated the above trade to some Nets reporters and they thought it was fair, in fact one even said "Are you sure, would Charlotte not want an extra 2nd round pick?". If next season is a rebuilding year, taking on Simmons (likely) dead salary is worthwhile for picking up another future 1st round pick. In the unlikely scenario that Simmons can play next season, he could actually help the defense or play himself into some low end trade value.

Chicago Bulls Salary Dump Lonzo Ball + Re-Tool

Chicago Bulls Salary Dump Lonzo Ball + Re-Tool

PJ Washington by himself is not worth a 1st round pick, but by making him part of a salary dump enabling Chicago to get out from Lonzo Ball's salary, his trade value increases. I'll be honest, I'm a little lost with what Chicago are trying to do long term, but if they are trying to re-tool then this gives them a potential starter at Power Forward and increased three point shooting which is a major weakness.

The Portland 1st round pick which the Bulls own is top 14 protected until 2028 and then becomes a 2nd round pick. The irony of Hornets fans cheering for Scoot Henderson's success to help Portland make the playoffs would be an interesting added story line in this trade.

Knicks Get Desperate For A Back-up Point Guard

Knicks Get Desperate For A Back-up Point Guard

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is known to be a long time admirer of Kyle Lowry and the Knicks are in need of another veteran point guard after trading Quickley. The question is, would they be willing to give up a young player with value in Grimes AND Fournier, who is useful salary filler in a potential larger Knicks trade to rent a back-up point guard for the rest of the season? I doubt it, but if New York can't find any other deals they like this makes some sense and also gives them a future 2nd round pick.

For Charlotte, they add Grimes who would fit well as a traditional "3&D" guard who fits the age timeline with Miller and Ball. Grimes is available on the trade market and meets a lot of what Charlotte should be looking for, but it wouldn't shock me if Kupchak is under the mandate of "Picks not players" as the future roster construction choices will be reserved for the incoming new front office.

The Hornets could exercise the team option on Fournier's contract and look to move him as salary filler at some point in the 2024-25 season. Ryan Arcidiacono would be waived but is needed to make the trade possible financially. Interestingly, this move wouldn't work with Hayward in place of Lowry due to his $1.8 million higher salary.