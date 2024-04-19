NBA Jersey Sales - LaMelo Ball Remains In Top 15
Despite playing in only two games, Ball remains one of the league's best selling jerseys
The NBA have released their top-selling jerseys based on NBA.com sales for the second half of the 2023-24 season, and there is a familiar name.
LaMelo Ball ranked 14th in jersey sales, despite playing in only two games in the second half of the season. Ball finished ahead of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, one of the breakout stars of the season and only one spot behind reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.
For Ball to return this level of sales despite two years of injury issues shows how powerful his brand and popular his flamboyant style of play remains.
