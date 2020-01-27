AllHornets
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Marvin Williams is mulling retirement, but the Charlotte Hornets forward could still be an NBA trade target

Mitchell Northam

The remaining games in the 2019-20 NBA season might be the last we see Marvin Williams play in.

Williams, 33, told Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer last week that he is mulling retirement. The story is for subscribers only.

A snippet of what Williams said: “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve certainly thought about being done… I feel like that’s where I am right now: I could do it or I could not.”

He also told Bonnell that he would interested in coaching and mentoring children in a post-playing career, perhaps through the NBA’s “Basketball Without Borders” program.

Williams is in the final year of his contract with the Hornets and is averaging a career-low in minutes-per game, playing 19.8 per night. For the first time in his career, he has also not started a game this season. The last time he started in less than 10 games over an entire season was when he was a rookie in 2005-06.

The UNC product has missed a few games this season due to various injuries, but has also received three DNP-CD’s (did not play – coach’s decision).

In spurts this season, Williams has proven that he can still be a reliable outside threat, a decent defender and a solid rebounder. He’s shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range, and is averaging about five rebounds, a steal and a block per-36 minutes. He’s also posted a career-best true shooting percentage this season, with a 60.7 mark. Williams is also shooting a stellar 51.4 percent on corner three-point attempts.

Those attributes, and the fact that Williams is a no-nonsense veteran and a great locker room presence, could make him a target for a contending team in a trade. In December, the Athletic reported that “several teams are monitoring the trade availability” of Williams.

Williams showed as a recently as last week that he can still perform and play with the best in the NBA. In the Hornets’ game in Paris against the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, he tallied 18 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 28 minutes of play. He has posted 10 double-digit scoring performances this season.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching on Feb. 6, Williams’ time with the Hornets could come to a close sooner.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kobe Bryant: Charlotte Hornets react to death of NBA legend

Longtime Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California, according to multiple reports. The NBA legend was 41.

Mitchell Northam

What could the Charlotte Hornets get in a Malik Monk trade with the New York Knicks?

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks are interested in trading with the Charlotte Hornets for Malik Monk.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Devonte Graham talks Charlotte Hornets' loss, trip to Paris

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham talked Monday about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic and their upcoming trip to France.

Mitchell Northam

Video: P.J. Washington talks Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington talks about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Terry Rozier talks Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier talks about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Jan. 20. 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Malik Monk talks about strong game for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk talked about his consistency and recent performance against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: James Borrego talks loss to Magic, trip to Paris for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talked about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic and their upcoming trip to Paris, France on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: James Borrego talks about Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talked about the play of Willy Hernangomez and Malik Monk in the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: James Borrego talks about Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talked about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Sights, sounds: The Charlotte Hornets have arrived in Paris

The Charlotte Hornets are exploring Paris, France ahead of their game in the city on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mitchell Northam