Marvin Williams is mulling retirement, but the Charlotte Hornets forward could still be an NBA trade target

The remaining games in the 2019-20 NBA season might be the last we see Marvin Williams play in.

Williams, 33, told Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer last week that he is mulling retirement. The story is for subscribers only.

A snippet of what Williams said: “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve certainly thought about being done… I feel like that’s where I am right now: I could do it or I could not.”

He also told Bonnell that he would interested in coaching and mentoring children in a post-playing career, perhaps through the NBA’s “Basketball Without Borders” program.

Williams is in the final year of his contract with the Hornets and is averaging a career-low in minutes-per game, playing 19.8 per night. For the first time in his career, he has also not started a game this season. The last time he started in less than 10 games over an entire season was when he was a rookie in 2005-06.

The UNC product has missed a few games this season due to various injuries, but has also received three DNP-CD’s (did not play – coach’s decision).

In spurts this season, Williams has proven that he can still be a reliable outside threat, a decent defender and a solid rebounder. He’s shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range, and is averaging about five rebounds, a steal and a block per-36 minutes. He’s also posted a career-best true shooting percentage this season, with a 60.7 mark. Williams is also shooting a stellar 51.4 percent on corner three-point attempts.

Those attributes, and the fact that Williams is a no-nonsense veteran and a great locker room presence, could make him a target for a contending team in a trade. In December, the Athletic reported that “several teams are monitoring the trade availability” of Williams.

Williams showed as a recently as last week that he can still perform and play with the best in the NBA. In the Hornets’ game in Paris against the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, he tallied 18 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 28 minutes of play. He has posted 10 double-digit scoring performances this season.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching on Feb. 6, Williams’ time with the Hornets could come to a close sooner.