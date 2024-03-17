Miller Ejected, Hornets Lose = More Sadness

Summary

This wasn't a classic. Both teams were missing key players, with Embiid, Melton and Harris out for the Sixers and the Hornets missing their usual allotment of Ball, Williams, Martin and Curry. Offense was a struggle all night for both teams.

Charlotte struggled out the gate forcing Clifford to call a timeout while trailing 7-15 in the 1st quarter. Charlotte pulled it back level and went toe to toe with the Sixerss for the rest of the half. A turning point came late in the second half when Brandon Miller was ejected, more on that below.

Davis Bertans started the second half in Miller's place. Charlotte fought back to take an 89-88 lead with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short as Philadelphia finished the game on a 21-9 run.

Best of The Night - Tre Mann

Mann filled the stat sheet recording 21 points 7 rebounds 6 assists 4 steals. He was Charlotte's best offensive option following Miller's ejection and made a series of tough floaters and step back threes to keep Charlotte in the game. 21 points ties Mann's career high for Charlotte, previously set against Atlanta on February 14th.

Worst of The Night - John Goble, Sean Corbin and Scott Wall

Yes, the referee team win this prestigious award for the first time this season. These were the only three people in the building who thought Miller should be ejected, even the 76ers crowd was surprised.

Stat of The Night - 14

That's how many turnovers Charlotte's starters had tonight, including two key ones from Micic and reserve Williams late in the 4th quarter. The Hornets don't have enough offensive fire power to be giving up 17 fast break points.

Highlight of The Night - Micic Circus Scoop Shot