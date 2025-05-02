Looking back at the last 10 Hornets' first-round picks
The Charlotte Hornets have had 10 first round draft selections dating back to 2017, and only five still remain with the squad.
As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, it's time to look back on how each of those draft picks did.
2024 - Tidjane Salaun (6)
It's too early to make a decision on Salaun, but his output has not been good for where he was selected in the draft.
2023 - Brandon Miller (2)
Miller has been a star since the Hornets selected him. Though he missed the final three montsh of his sophomore season due to a wrist injury, Brandon was on pace to set career highs nearly across the board.
Career Averages: 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
His ability to score and defend as a wing is something the Hornets have needed to pair next to LaMelo Ball, and it's safe to say that the Hornets made the right decision selecting him at number two overall over now Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson.
Nick Smith Jr (27)
The Hornets selected Smith Jr via a Denver first that they acquired in a trade one year earlier. NSJ struggled year one, but a Hornets team that was snake-bitten by injuries allowed him to play and grow more in year two.
Career Averages: 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Like Salaun, it's hard to tell where Nick's future lies. The roster has so much depth at guard, with LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and KJ Simpson all playing the same position. It's a critical year three for the former Razorback, and a great season will absolutely ensure him a future in Charlotte.
2022 - Jalen Duren (13)
With their first pick in the 2022 Draft, the Hornets selected Jalen Duren. They traded him almost immediately, in a three team deal where Duren was sent to Detroit and the Hornets acquired Denver's 2023 first (Nick Smith Jr.), as well as four second round picks.
Career Averages: 11.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Duren has had a strong start to his career, and been an extremely impactful piece on both sides of the ball for the Detroit Pistons. He was a catalyst in the team's return to the postseason this year, and looks to be an integral part of their future.
Mark Williams (15)
Two picks later, the Hornets selected their actual center of the future: Mark Williams.
Williams has been in and out of the lineup due to injury, and has only played around 45% of his career games during his three seasons in Charlotte.
Career Averages: 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists
When healthy, Mark has looked like everything the Hornets want in a center. That being said, it all comes down to his health. The team almost traded him at the 2025 NBA to the Los Angeles Lakers, before the deal fell through due to the Lakers not liking Williams physical.
If healthy, Williams is and will be the center of the future in Charlotte.
2021 - James Bouknight (11)
Arguably the most disappointing pick here, Bouknight only played three seasons in Charlotte. The former UConn star had mental health as well as off-the-court issues during his time with the Hornets, and never saw a season above six points per game.
Career Averages: 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists
2020 - LaMelo Ball (3)
A franchise changer, the Hornets selected LaMelo Ball during the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball came in and immediately produced, winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.
He filled the hole of face of the franchise that was left open for only one year after the departure of Kemba Walker, and has continued to hold that to this day.
Career Averages: 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists
He's dealt with constant injuries throughout his young career, which have prohibited him to be as good as he could be.
Ball has been an All-Star and looks to get back to that game at some point during his career. Though he has yet to make the postseason, he gives Hornets fans hope as the guy who will bring the Hornets back to meaningful games in April.
2019 - PJ Washington (12)
The Hornets were big fans of Kentucky Wildcats, and Washington was no exception.
He was productive over his five seasons with the Hornets, and was consistently healthy with the squad. His defense and scoring output were well enough to be a good fourth option, however, the Hornets still needed more from him.
Career Averages: 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Charlotte dealt him to Dallas at the 2024 NBA trade deadline for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and draft capital. Washington then made the NBA Finals in his first season with Dallas, defeating the next Hornets' draftee on the way.
2018 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11)
There is no world where this will not be disappointing to look at.
The Hornets drafted Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and dealt him to the Los Angeles Clippers on that day for Michigan State forward Miles Bridges. Bridges has been extremely good for the Hornets, and at this point is the longest tenured player on the squad.
That being said, this is a discussion of the Hornets selections, and they selected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Career Averages: 24.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists
Shai was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder one year after he was selected by the Clippers, and it has been the best thing in his entire career. He saw a scoring leap from 10.8 to 19.0 from his first to second year, and in his fourth year in OKC the breakout happened.
Shai has averaged around 30 points per game for the last three seasons, while adding around 6 assists. He is the frontrunner for MVP this season, and has led the Thunder to the top record in the entire NBA. If the Hornets could undo that deal, they would 10/10 times.
2017 - Malik Monk (11)
Malik never popped in Charlotte like he has since leaving.
The Hornets took another Kentucky guard, Malik Monk, with the 11th selection in the draft. Monk averaged 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his four seasons with the Hornets, before leaving in the 2021 offseason for the LA Lakers.
Career Averages: 12.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists
Malik had a breakout 13.8 points per game with the Lakers, and then signed a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings the following offseason. Monk has since become one of the best role player in basketball since joining the Kings, averaging a career high 17.2 points per game this season, and signed a 4 year, $78 million contract extension with the team in July.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Could Myles Turner finally end up in Charlotte?
The NBA draft prospect that best fits the Hornets, not named Cooper Flagg
Grading Jeff Peterson's chaotic first season as Charlotte Hornets GM
Karma? The rescinded Mark Williams trade comes back to haunt the Lakers