Multiple Reports Suggest Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns is Gathering Steam

Where there's smoke, there's fire, and plumes are billowing above the Spectrum Center. As the February 8th trade deadline nears, multiple Charlotte Hornets find themselves at the center of trade rumors. None moreso than starting forward Miles Bridges.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports wrote in his trade notebook this morning that "...the Phoenix Suns continue to be described by league personnel as the team most motivated to land the Michigan State product." Fischer details Suns owner Mat Ishbia's connection to Bridges' alma mater, Michigan State, and the Suns desperate need for wing depth.

Fischer isn't the only one discussing Bridges' availability and Phoenix's interest. NBA and Suns insiders alike have been pointing to the continuation of the Hornets' fire sale.

The framework of a trade is difficult to come by. Charlotte has firmly cemented their desire to acquire future assets following the Terry Rozier trade. Due to the trades for Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, Phoenix is unable to send a first-round pick in any deal. The veteran laden Suns also lack young, cost-controlled assets that are appealing to a rebuilding team like Charlotte. Any deal looks likely to involve former UNC Tar Heel Nassir Little in addition to a combination of second round picks.

On the other hand, Charlotte is in a bind. Miles Bridges is playing on a one-year deal, has a no trade clause and significant off-court baggage which limits his trade market, the Hornets have little leverage. Despite Charlotte retaining Bridges bird-right in free agency and Bridges expressing his desire to stay, it is still possible he could walk for nothing. If the team aren't willing to pay his asking price or he gets his head turned elsewhere, Charlotte could be left empty-handed. Any discussion of Bridges' trade value has to come with the caveat of his off-court transgressions that transpired in 2022.

Bridges has maintained his spot in the starting line-up as trade rumors persist. In Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, Bridges put up a stat-line of 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists. A first in Hornets history.

