NBA Draft

NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Scouting Report Archives

An archive of every NBA Draft prospect profile that has been put together by Draft Digest.

Draft Digest Staff

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
  1. 2025 NBA Draft Profiles
  2. 2024 NBA Draft Profiles
  3. 2023 NBA Draft Profiles
  4. Big Boards

As the Draft Digest team does year-long scouting, multiple prospect profiles are built and updated on a weekly basis. These include biometrics, highlights, draft projections and more.

Below is an archive that contains links to each of these prospect profiles, broken down by potential draft class.

2025 NBA Draft Profiles

Aaron Bradshaw

Ace Bailey

Adama Bal

Aday Mara

Adou Thiero

Agustin Ubal

Alex Karaban

Cooper Flagg

Khaman Maluach

Nolan Traore

VJ Edgecombe

2024 NBA Draft Profiles

Adem Bona

AJ Johnson

Ajay Mitchell

Alex Sarr

Antonio Reeves

Armel Traore

Babacar Sane

Baylor Scheierman

Bobi Klintman

Bronny James

Caleb Foster

Cam Christie

Carlton Carrington

Cody Williams

Collin Murray-Boyles

Dalton Knecht

Darrion Williams

Dasear Haskins

Dennis Evans

Donovan Clingan

DJ Wagner

Drew Pember

Elliot Cadeau

Elmarko Jackson

Eric Gaines

DaRon Holmes II

DeShawn Harris-Smith

Desmond Claude

Dillon Jones

Dillon Mitchell

Donovan Clay

Donovan Dent

Duncan Powell

Ernest Udeh Jr.

Emanuel Miller

Eric Dailey Jr.

Freddie Dilione

Garwey Dual

Gibson Jimerson

Grant Nelson

Hansen Yang

Harrison Ingram

Hunter Sallis

Isaiah Collier

Izan Almansa

Ja'Kobe Walter

Javian McCollum

Jaelen House

Jalen Bridges

Jamir Watkins

Jan Vide

Jared McCain

Jarin Stevenson

Jaxson Robinson

Jayden Nunn

Jaykwon Walton

Jaylen Forbes

Jaylin Stewart

Jaylin Williams

Jaylon Tyson

Jeremy Fears

Jerry Deng

Jesse Edwards

Jevon Porter

JJ Starling

Agustin Ubal

Jonathan Mogbo

Johnny O'Neil

Josh Oduro

JT Toppin

Juan Nunez

Judah Mintz

Justin Edwards

Kadary Richmond

Kadin Shedrick

Kevin McCullar

Kel'el Ware

Keshad Johnson

Khalif Battle

KJ Lewis

KJ Simpson

Kobe Elvis

Kobe Johnson

Kwame Evans Jr.

Kylan Boswell

Kyle Filipowski

Kyshawn George

LJ Cryer

London Johnson

Mackenzie Mgbako

Marek Blazevic

Mark Armstrong

Mark Mitchell

Matas Buzelis

Matthew Cleveland

Matthew Murrell

Melvin Ajinca

Michael Ajayi

Milan Momcilovic

Milos Uzan

Mike Sharavjamts

Miles Kelly

MJ Rice

Mookie Cook

Moussa Cisse

Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Nikola Djurisic

Nikola Topic

Nathan Missia-Dio

Nique Clifford

Nolan Hickman

Omaha Biliew

Oso Ighodaro

Oumar Ballo

Ousmane N'Diaye

Pacome Dadiet

Payton Sandfort

Pelle Larsson

PJ Hall

Rasheer Fleming

Reece Beekman

Reed Sheppard

Reynan dos Santos

Riley Kugel

RJ Luis

Robert Dillingham

Roddy Gayle Jr.

Ryan Dunn

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Ryan Nembhard

Rylan Griffen

Sam Alexis

Saint Thomas

Scotty Middleton

Sean Stewart

Silas Demary Jr.

Skyy Clark

Stephon Castle

Terrance Arceneaux

Terrence Shannon

Thierry Darlan

Tidjane Salaun

Tramon Mark

Tre White

Trentyn Flowers

Trevon Brazile

Trey Alexander

Tristan da Silva

Tristen Newton

Tucker DeVries

Tyler Burton

Tyler Kolek

Tyler Smith

Tyon Grant-Foster

Tyrese Hunter

Tyrese Proctor

Ugonna Onyenso

Ulrich Chomche

Vonterius Woolbright

Wesley Cardet Jr.

Will Richard

Wooga Poplar

Xavier Booker

Yves Missi

Yohan Traore

Zaccharie Risacher

Zach Edey

Zach Hicks

Zeke Mayo

Zhuric Phelps

Zvonimir Ivisic

2023 NBA Draft Profiles

Adam Flagler

Adama Sanogo

Alex Fudge

Amari Bailey

Amen Thompson

Andre Jackson

Anthony Black

Antoine Davis

Ausar Thompson

Azuolas Tubelis

Ben Sheppard

Bilal Coulibaly

Brandin Podziemski

Brandon Miller

Brice Sensabaugh

Cam Whitmore

Cason Wallace

Charles Bediako

Chris Livingston

Colby Jones

Colin Castleton

Craig Porter Jr.

D'Moi Hodge

Dariq Whitehead

Dereck Lively II

Drew Timme

Efe Abogidi

Emoni Bates

GG Jackson

Gradey Dick

Hunter Tyson

Isaiah Wong

Jaime Jaquez

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Pickett

Jalen Slawson

Jalen WIlson

James Nnaji

Jarace Walker

Jaylen Clark

Jazian Gortman

Jett Howard

Jordan Hawkins

Jordan Miller

Jordan Walsh

Julian Phillips

Julian Strawther

Kendric Davis

Keyontae Johnson

Keyonte George

Kobe Brown

Kobe Bufkin

Kris Murray

Landers Nolley II

Leonard Miller

Marcus Sasser

Maxwell Lewis

Mike Miles

Mojave King

Mouhamed Gueye

Nick Smith Jr.

Noah Clowney

Olivier Maxence-Prosper

Omari Moore

Oscar Tshiebwe

Rayan Rupert

Ricky Council IV

Scoot Henderson

Seth Lundy

Sidy Cissiko

Sir'Jabari Rice

Taylor Hendricks

Terquavion Smith

Tosan Evbuomwan

Toumani Camara

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Tristan Vukcevic

Victor Wembanyama

Vincent Valerio-Bodon

Yuri Collins

Big Boards

2025 NBA Big Board

2024 NBA Big Board

2023 NBA Big Board

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published |Modified
Draft Digest Staff

DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Newsfeed