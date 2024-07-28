NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Scouting Report Archives
An archive of every NBA Draft prospect profile that has been put together by Draft Digest.
As the Draft Digest team does year-long scouting, multiple prospect profiles are built and updated on a weekly basis. These include biometrics, highlights, draft projections and more.
Below is an archive that contains links to each of these prospect profiles, broken down by potential draft class.
2025 NBA Draft Profiles
2024 NBA Draft Profiles
2023 NBA Draft Profiles
Big Boards
