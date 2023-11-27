Report | LaMelo Ball Right Ankle X-Ray "Negative"

Spencer Percy of Buzz Beat Podcast shared a potentially positive update regarding LaMelo Ball's injury after he left last night's game with a "Right Ankle Sprain". According to Percy, LaMelo Ball has avoided a second fracture of his right ankle, which he already had surgically repaired in February.

Percy reports than an MRI is scheduled for later today. An MRI will reveal the extent of any potential ligament damage, which now seems the more likely outcome. Often, ligament damage can be more complicated to repair and heal than fractures, meaning a lengthy spell on the sideline could still be looming for Ball.

The Charlotte Hornets are yet to release an official update regarding Ball's status, that will likely come after today's MRI results when there is clarity on the extent of the injury. There are yet to be any further reports from other media outlets supporting Percy's update, although he is noted of having a positive track record reporting on Hornets injuries since 2015.