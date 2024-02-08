Report | Miles Bridges "Very Likely" to remain in Charlotte

With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Hornets related #WojBomb on Sports Center. Despite Miles Bridges appearing in several trade reports in recent weeks, Wojnarowski believes the Hornets will not trade him before tomorrow's deadline.

Wojnarowski - "He has had back to back 40 point games. Charlotte had talked to a few teams about him, but I think Miles Bridges, is very likely going to be with the Hornets past the trade deadline tomorrow, and this is an organisation that wants to re-sign him this summer."

Previous to this update there had been multiple reports from Jake Fischer (Yahoo! Sports), Marc Stein (Substack) and from Felix Cruz (PHNX Suns) suggesting a Bridges trade appeared imminent.

Analysis

Perhaps most interestingly this report suggests Charlotte won't look to Sign and Trade Bridges this off-season, but re-sign him. According to reports in the summer of 2023, Bridges was looking for north of $25 million per year in previous extension talks.

If you had told me four weeks ago Bridges would be traded I would have been surprised. Due to his off-court baggage, his veto power over a trade, no Bird rights and expiring contract, a deal that made sense for both sides looked unlikely. However, I'll admit the wave of recent reports from multiple sources had me doubting my read on the situation. We won't know for sure who was right for another *Checks watch* 12 hours.