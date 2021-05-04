Sources: Miles Bridges expected to miss multiple games for Charlotte Hornets due to health and safety protocols

Charlotte Hornets home
Sources: Miles Bridges expected to miss multiple games due to health and safety protocols

The Charlotte Hornets have yet another difficult issue to navigate.

Miles Bridges, who's having a stellar season, is expected to miss "likely multiple games" due to the league's health and safety protocols, per league sources. That begins with Tuesday night's game in Detroit against the Pistons.

PJ Washington will also not be available for their matchup with Detroit. He's out for personal reasons, the team announced following their morning shootaround. 

That will leave them extremely thin.

They were already going to be without Devonte' Graham (right knee soreness) and Cody Martin (left ankle sprain) against the Pistons. Now, not having Bridges and Washington could mean more time on the floor for Malik Monk and Jalen McDaniels and potentially Caleb Martin.

Bridges' absence especially hurts the Hornets, who are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday night's action. In the 16 games since being inserted into the starting lineup, Bridges has taken his game to another level. He’s averaging 19.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, connecting on 44.8 percent of his 3-pointers and shooting 51.8 percent from the field. He’s upped his scoring average from 10.0 points to 12.4 points per game since becoming a starter full-time.

