More injuries: Devonte' Graham, Cody Martin both ruled out for Tuesday's game in Detroit

The Charlotte Hornets will be shorthanded in the Motor City.

Devonte' Graham and Cody Martin are out for Tuesday's game against Detroit, leaving the Hornets without two of their key pieces in a game they need to keep themselves from floundering in their playoff quest.

Graham is still experiencing right knee discomfort. He was a late scratch in Saturday night's win over the Pistons, but returned in Sunday's loss to Miami, posting nine points and five assists in 24 minutes. It will mark the fourth time in the last 11 games that Graham is sidelined.

Martin got injured in the third quarter against Miami when he landed after jumping in an attempt to swat Trevor Ariza's shot under the basket. Martin has served as a starter in the Hornets' past six games, providing them with a defensive presence and his general all-out hustle.

Coach James Borrego could go with Jalen McDaniels in Martin's spot. McDaniels has started 10 times this season and is playing well, notching a career-high tying nine rebounds in each of his last two games. Against Miami, he tied his season-high of made 3-pointers in a game with three.

Either way, the Hornets are going to have to effectively replace two key players in order to stay afloat in the playoff standings. Including their matchup with Detroit, they have eight games remaining and can't afford any slip ups.