Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Magic

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Magic -13

3 star play on the Magic covering: With only 13 games remaining on the schedule, the Hornets are simply waiting for the season to end. Charlotte has failed to hit the century mark in each of the last four games, and is 4-5 ATS in March. The Hornets have a bottom-three ATS record of 27-41, while the Magic lead the league in that category with a whopping 45-23 ATS record. Orlando is 4-0 SU and ATS in this head-to-head, dating back to November of 2022. Having dropped 8 of their last 10 games, there's not much to justify betting on the Hornets at this point in the season. The best cover team in the NBA is hosting one of the worst ATS clubs with a depleted lineup, let's not over think this. Take the obvious choice in Orlando and feel confident in putting your money on the best ATS home team in the league today.

Over/Under: 203

1 star play on the under: Both teams have nearly identical O/U records, with the Under having hit in 37 games for each of them this season. As stated, the Hornets have failed to score 100 points in each of their last four contests. As the seasonal trends begin to align with the recent scoring woes, I’ll take a stab at the Under, regardless of how small this number may be!