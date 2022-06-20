Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Speaks on Kenny Atkinson's Decision to Turn Down Hornets

Head coach of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors breaks the silence.

The Charlotte Hornets are in search of a head coach once again

After only a week of agreeing to terms to be the next head coach of the Hornets, Kenny Atkinson reversed his decision to remain as an assistant on Steve Kerr's staff with the Golden State Warriors.

During the team's championship parade on Monday, Kerr was asked about Atkinson's decision to turn down the job and stay with the Warriors.

"We're in a great place. We've got great players. We live in a beautiful part of the country. Kenny's got two kids - teenagers who really wanted to stay and I think it's a really difficult thing to try to take a job in the middle of the Finals without really getting a chance to unwind. I think over the course of the Finals he just felt it. He felt that this was not the best time for my family and me to leave. I'm glad that Kenny trusted his gut and hopefully, Charlotte ends up with a great coach and everybody moves forward. We're lucky to have him back, especially after losing Mike Brown. I need Kenny and I'm thrilled he's back."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Atkinson has yet to comment on the decision publicly.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16575029_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Schedule Released

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17977824_168388579_lowres (3)
News

REPORT: Hornets Would be 'Hesitant' to Match a Max Offer Sheet for Miles Bridges

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-06-20T102922.928
News

Where Do the Hornets Turn Now?

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_9747487_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

How the Charlotte Hornets Will Handle the 2022 NBA Draft

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17570613_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 19th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 19, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-11T134459.709
News

Could Kenny Atkinson Ditching the Hornets be a Blessing in Disguise for Charlotte?

By Schuyler CallihanJun 19, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-19T100732.235
News

Hot Clicks: Atkinson Ditches Hornets, Harrell Faces Charges, Mock Trades + More

By Schuyler CallihanJun 19, 2022
USATSI_13913996_168388579_lowres
News

Emergency Podcast - The Kenny Atkinson Saga

By Schuyler CallihanJun 18, 2022