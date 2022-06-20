Steve Kerr Speaks on Kenny Atkinson's Decision to Turn Down Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are in search of a head coach once again.

After only a week of agreeing to terms to be the next head coach of the Hornets, Kenny Atkinson reversed his decision to remain as an assistant on Steve Kerr's staff with the Golden State Warriors.

During the team's championship parade on Monday, Kerr was asked about Atkinson's decision to turn down the job and stay with the Warriors.

"We're in a great place. We've got great players. We live in a beautiful part of the country. Kenny's got two kids - teenagers who really wanted to stay and I think it's a really difficult thing to try to take a job in the middle of the Finals without really getting a chance to unwind. I think over the course of the Finals he just felt it. He felt that this was not the best time for my family and me to leave. I'm glad that Kenny trusted his gut and hopefully, Charlotte ends up with a great coach and everybody moves forward. We're lucky to have him back, especially after losing Mike Brown. I need Kenny and I'm thrilled he's back."

Atkinson has yet to comment on the decision publicly.

