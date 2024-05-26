Inside The Jazz

3 Free Agents the Jazz Should Sign to Help Defensive Struggles

The Utah Jazz could use some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.

Dec 20, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center.
Heading into next NBA season, the Utah Jazz have work to do on defense.

En route to the Jazz's most recent 31-51 regular season finish, Utah suffered from a greal deal of turbulence when it came to making stops. They landed as the worst-ranked defensive team the league had to offer(120.4 defensive rating), with many of their losses coming from ugly blowouts and scoring barrages from the other side.

Without undergoing a few strides forward on that end of the floor next season, it's hard to see this squad make the necessary improvements to be a serious threat in the West. As we all know, defense wins championships, and the Jazz aren't getting it done there quite yet.

Thankfully, the Jazz will have their pick at a few free agents on the market to help the cause. We still stand a couple of months away until the market officially opens, but Utah can keep their eye on a few as we approach a crucial time in this rebuild process.

With that, here are three players the Jazz could look into within free agency to help their defensive woes for the 2024-25 season:

