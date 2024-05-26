3 Free Agents the Jazz Should Sign to Help Defensive Struggles
Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls
One area this Jazz roster struggled mightily in to close out last season fell within their lack of depth in forwards. By dealing Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji at February's trade deadline, it fizzled out the effective options Will Hardy could use to round out this rotation, limiting this team's overall size, experience, and especially defensive versatility.
By bringing in a signing like Patrick Williams from the Chicago Bulls, he has the chance to mend a lot of those holes from day one. The former 4th-overall selection has primarily been a lengthy defensive stopper in the Windy City through the first four years of his career and could be bound for a new home this summer with a sizeable offer sheet.
During his 2023-24 campaign, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in the time he was on the floor. The 6-foot-7 forward could bring his skillset into a frontcourt headlined by former Bulls teammate Lauri Markkanen, also next to Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler. It generates some scary defensive potential contingent on size and versatility and can give this squad hope of stopping the buzzsaws holding down the Western Conference.
Williams sits in the middle of rehab for his season-ending foot surgery from last season, but as long as he checks all of the health boxes ahead of the coming year, his services in Salt Lake City could mean big things for this rotation.