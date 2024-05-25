3 Jazz Players Who Have Doubtful Futures in Utah This NBA Offseason
This offseason could be the mark for a bit of change within this Utah Jazz roster.
After totaling a 31-51 finish across last season for their second consecutive year under .500, this may be the summer the Jazz opt to push a few chips in to improve the squad ahead of the kick-off of next season next October.
Yet, with those adjustments, there are a few names who could inevitably walk out the door in the process. The Jazz will be tasked with coming to a verdict on a couple of impending free agents, as well as considering some trades to shake things up.
With that, here are three players the Jazz could be saying farewell to in the coming offseason months:
Talen Horton-Tucker
It was a season filled with ups and downs for Talen Horton-Tucker. He came into the year as the day-one starter in the backcourt alongside Jordan Clarkson before a few rough offensive efforts ultimately relegated him to a bench role, allowing him to appear in just 51 games through his entire fifth-year campaign.
As for this offseason, Horton-Tucker will enter free agency for the second year in a row, allowing him to seek a new deal elsewhere. Considering how his treatment went towards the end of his most recent season, it could be logical for the former Los Angeles Lakers guard to seek an enhanced role or price tag with another franchise.
He finished 2023-24 with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 39.6% shooting from the field and 33.0% from deep. Without much stake involved, or incentive for Utah to re-sign him, there lies a strong possibility Horton-Tucker has played his last game in Salt Lake City.
Kris Dunn
Despite seeing a strong season from Kris Dunn, there's a chance his return to Utah for a third year is put into question.
Dunn proved himself to be an immensely valuable piece on both sides of the ball for Utah last season. He came into the fold mid-way through the Jazz's 2022-23 campaign as a G-League addition, continuing to be a vital part of this backcourt rotation ever since. In 66 games, he averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists en route to being one of the few bright spots of this defense.
However, despite holding substantial value on this Jazz roster, his impending free agency could end up leading his path elsewhere. The skillset he provides as a perimeter defender and veteran backcourt option will be highly coveted by playoff-level teams, which could force Dunn's hand into a better situation.
If the Jazz can put pen to paper on a deal strong enough to keep him in town, seeing him come back to Utah isn't a totally futile effort. Still, there's enough doubt on the table to see a pivot from the former top-five selection.
Jordan Clarkson
When it comes to rumors consuming the future of the Jazz, are large chunk of those will surround what's next with former Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson. The veteran spark plug was included in several rumors across this past February's deadline before it was ultimately decided he would stay in Utah to close out the year.
Now that the Jazz could be in to make a few changes this summer, Clarkson may end up as one of the prime moving pieces. He has a team-friendly contract for the next two seasons around $14 million a season, and can offer significant impact to a contender seeking out easy bench production. He completed this season with averages of 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, albeit on 41.3% shooting from the field and 29.4% from three.
If Danny Ainge sees the right offer come across his table for Clarkson, which may include the likes of some draft capital of young players, don't be shocked to see him pull the trigger.
