Skip to main content

Jazz's Offseason Moves Show Exec Danny Ainge isn't Catering to Any One Player

These moves weren't made to placate Donovan Mitchell.

With the Utah Jazz in the midst of a personnel makeover this 2022 offseason, there's a pattern developing that many didn't see coming, including me. Jazz executive Danny Ainge doesn't cater to anyone, and that's refreshing. 

For NBA teams, it's been bad for business to give too much control to divas such as Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Lebron James, and Kyrie Irving.

Ainge has had first-hand experience of what this can do to a locker room. In 2017, Ainge traded for Irving which ended in an ugly divorce after a short two-year stint. Irving performed on the court averaging 24 points a game, but rumors of chemistry problems and a fractured locker room contributed to him leaving in 2019.

It felt like the Jazz were going to go down that same road with All-Star Donovon Mitchell. It doesn't feel that way anymore.

The first case in point is the hiring of Utah's new head coach Will Hardy. When the vacancy opened up, Johnnie Bryant was the clear favorite to land his first head coaching gig. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ainge surprised everybody by hiring the coach he thought was the best fit for the team, rather than taking the candidate that had the best connection with Mitchell.

Then Ainge parted ways with Mitchell's childhood friend Eric Paschall. Here's a player that has proved that he's good enough to make an NBA roster, but who are we kidding? Paschall was brought in because of his connection to Mitchell, and to think anything different would be naive.

What about Royce O'Neale? It's no secret that O’Neale and Mitchell have had an off-court bond since they both entered the league as rookies in 2017. That friendship will now be a long-distance one as O'Neale was traded to the New Jersey Nets for a first-round draft pick.

When it comes to NBA divas, I would never put Mitchell in the same conversation as Irving, and whether these moves end up working out remains to be seen.

But from the outside looking in, it looks like Ainge has learned from mistakes that he's made in the past, and for Jazz Nation, that's an exciting thing to see.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds his olympic gold medal between Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich at TD Garden.
News

What the Jazz are Getting in Will Hardy as Head Coach

By Andrew RembaczJun 30, 2022
Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy.
News

Report: Jazz Hire Celtics Assistant Will Hardy as Head Coach

By Patrick ByrnesJun 28, 2022
Utah Jazz acting head coach Alex Jensen watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Vivint Arena.
News

It's Time for the Jazz to Announce a New Head Coach

By James LewisJun 27, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Mike Conley (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena.
News

3 Options Jazz Could Pursue to Jumpstart 2022-23 Season

By Patrick ByrnesJun 26, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Trey Burke (3) dribbles past Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) during the second half at Verizon Center. The Washington Wizards won 103-89.
News

3 Biggest Draft Busts in Jazz History

By Andrew RembaczJun 25, 2022
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Still Face Many Unanswered Questions Post-Draft

By Patrick ByrnesJun 25, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) looks to pass against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

How the Jazz Can be Fixed from Within

By James LewisJun 23, 2022
Utah Jazz point guard Deron Williams (8) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.
News

Jazz's 3 Greatest Draft Day Trades

By Patrick ByrnesJun 22, 2022