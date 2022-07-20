Skip to main content

New Trade Rumor Links Donovan Mitchell to Two Eastern Conference Teams

Where does Donovan Mitchell land?

The rumor mill keeps churning out bread crumbs regarding Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell’s next NBA destination. On Tuesday, Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report gave us some insight on where Pat Riley and the Miami Heat see Mitchell in the grand scheme of things.

“The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami prioritized Durant over Mitchell," Fischer said. 

Then over at ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski chipped in his two cents on where the potential blockbuster trade stood with the New York Knicks and Jazz.

“Utah talked with the Knicks early last week, exchanged some ideas of what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal might look like. Now, the Jazz are out talking to the rest of the league seeing what else might be available to them,” Wojnarowski said

It sounds like the Jazz are in the posturing phase of the trade.

There’s been a lot of back-and-forth debate on social media regarding which team has more leverage in a Jazz-Knicks exchange. The argument for the Knicks is just two teams are willing to go all in for Mitchell. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Miami can get Durant, that leaves the Knicks. If that were to happen, New York could then lower the asking price.

…..but not so fast.

The Jazz don’t have to trade their All-Star guard. Mitchell is still under team control for three years, and executive Danny Ainge could wait until the trade deadline and retest the market. 

There’s pressure on the Knicks to get a player with superstar name recognition now. Especially when New York’s front office struck out on free agents Kyrie Irving and Durant in the summer of 2019, and had to settle for Julius Randle.

The Jazz have the advantage, and I wouldn’t expect 'Trader' Danny to have it any other way.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Slammed by ESPN Analyst

By Patrick ByrnesJul 19, 2022
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
News

3 Prime Free-Agents Jazz can Afford to Target in 2023

By Patrick ByrnesJul 18, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) looks to pass against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Summer League Action Answers Whether Jared Butler is Ready for a Bigger Role with Jazz

By Andrew RembaczJul 18, 2022
Italy player Simone Fontecchio (13) reacts after a made three point basket during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena.
News

How Italian Free-Agent Pickup Simone Fontecchio Fits with Jazz

By Patrick ByrnesJul 17, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Here's Why the Russell Westbrook-to-Utah Trade Rumors Make Sense

By Patrick ByrnesJul 17, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry reacts with the crowd during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
News

Report: Jazz Hiring Jason Terry as Assistant Coach

By Patrick ByrnesJul 16, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
News

Russell Westbrook Connected to Jazz in New NBA Trade Rumor

By Chad JensenJul 16, 2022
G League Ignite guards Scott Henderson (0) and Jaden Hardy (1) during the game against the South Bay Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center.
News

5 Elite 2023 NBA Draft Prospects Jazz Could Rebuild Around

By Patrick ByrnesJul 15, 2022