Insider Says Jazz to Be ‘Aggressive’ in Trade Market This Summer
It looks like we could be in for a busy offseason from the Utah Jazz in the coming months.
After Jazz CEO Danny Ainge spoke at his end-of-season presser to describe the team's intentions of "big game hunting" heading into this summer, many have been wondering what could be in store for this squad as they approach the next steps of their rebuild process. As expected, Utah seems ready to jump on the next opportunity to bring another star to Salt Lake City.
In a recent piece by NBA insider Kevin O'Connor of mainly focused on the fate of the Los Angeles Lakers, he ended up noting the Jazz, alongside the New Orleans Pelicans, as candidates to be heavily involved and "aggressive" in the trade market this offseason:
"League sources expect the Jazz and Pelicans to be aggressive in pursuing trades this summer with their mountains of picks."
Considering that the Jazz own a treasure chest of 15 first-round selections over the next five offseasons, it's easy to see Utah want to package a few into a deal to acquire more star talent. Since taking their second losing season on the chin, this front office will be hungry to put together a competitive roster as soon as they can.
With a young, budding core consisting of guys like Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Keyonte George to build the future of this team with, adding a co-star to play alongside them could give their development the boost needed to leap from a good to a great team in the Western Conference.
When seeking out who could be on the table for Utah this summer, we may have to wait until after the postseason to see how the landscape of the NBA shakes out. However, with teams holding immense talent like the Phoenix Suns already faltering this postseason, it creates some interesting hypotheticals of who could be in play for Ainge and Co. to act on.
Prepare for the chance of some big renovations being in store for the Jazz during what should be an action-filled offseason.
