Jazz Interview 14 Prospects at 2024 NBA Draft Combine
With the NBA Combine in full swing, the Utah Jazz have been doing their fare share of heavy scouting standing just over a month away from this year's draft.
Despite many touting this class as being weaker than the average group of prospects, it's all projections. The Jazz still have a chance to bring in a talented young player with their 10th-overall selection, along with picks later down the board at 28 and 32.
GMs were finally able to get a closer look at this year's wave of rookies in Chicago's NBA combine and issued a handful of interviews in the process. According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz met with 14 prospects, bringing in a variety of different players and positions.
Here's the full list of prospects to have reportedly interviewed with the Jazz at this year's combine:
Devin Carter, G, Providence
Donovan Clingan, C, UConn
Stephon Castle, G, UConn
Isaiah Collier, G, USC
Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Kyshawn George, G, Miami
Ron Holland, F, G-League Ignite
Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee
Jared McCain, G, Duke
Alex Sarr, C, Australia
Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
Cody Williams, F, Colorado
While Utah did drop two spots from their projected 8th spot, they can still acquire a top lottery talent at the tail end of the top ten. Speculations have seeped through, throwing the possibility of the Jazz using their draft picks for an eventual trade, but the jury's still out on that. Until then, this squad will dive into scouting this pool of new rookies to see if a selection would be worthwhile.
The Jazz can get the opportunity to officially turn in their cards when the 2024 NBA Draft kicks off on June 26th.
