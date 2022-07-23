Skip to main content

Report: Jarred Vanderbilt Already Drawing Interest on NBA Trade Market

This dude hasn't even been in Utah long enough to enjoy a cup of coffee.

Jarred Vanderbilt might not be a household name to the casual fan, but the general managers around the NBA know who he is and what he brings to the table.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Vanderbilt is high in demand around the NBA. 

“Each player who arrived in Utah in exchange for Gobert is also considered available for trade. Vanderbilt has already drawn significant interest from rival teams.”

Vanderbilt is the type of player that the Jazz have been missing in recent years. A high-energy player that can keep a crowd engaged with hustle and grit. On the defensive side, he can guard wings on the perimeter while making life difficult for the bigs on the post. Versatility is his strength.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At 6-foot-9, he’s got a 7-foot-1 wingspan paired with an 8-foot 10 standing reach. He’s got a skill set that’s hard to duplicate, and I would love to see what he can do as the starting center for the Jazz. The best part is he’s under team control for two more years at a bargain of a deal at $4.5 million per year.

Vanderbilt will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The Jazz would be wise to follow the trend of locking up key players the year before they hit the market. Jazz executive Danny Ainge now has the salary-cap flexibility to do that.

There’s been buzz on social media that Vanderbilt could fetch the Jazz a first-round pick if they made him available. In this case, one in the hand is worth two in the bush, and Ainge should resist the temptation of moving Verlander for an unknown. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Here's Why NBA GMs Aren't Happy with Jazz Exec Danny Ainge

By Patrick Byrnes21 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Cryptic Donovan Mitchell Tweet Could Hint at a 'Haul' of a Jazz Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 21, 2022 5:46 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) react after a call in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena.
News

3 Key Players Not-Named Donovan Mitchell Jazz Could Trade in 2022

By Patrick ByrnesJul 21, 2022 12:37 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

3 Potential Trade Destinations for Mike Conley & 1 Big Obstacle

By Andrew RembaczJul 20, 2022 8:10 PM EDT
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Here's the Big Reason Why it Doesn't Make Sense to Trade Donovan Mitchell

By James LewisJul 20, 2022 12:47 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

New Trade Rumor Links Donovan Mitchell to Two Eastern Conference Teams

By Patrick ByrnesJul 20, 2022 12:24 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Slammed by ESPN Analyst

By Patrick ByrnesJul 19, 2022 11:53 AM EDT
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
News

3 Prime Free-Agents Jazz can Afford to Target in 2023

By Patrick ByrnesJul 18, 2022 9:16 PM EDT