Report: Jazz Hire Celtics Assistant Will Hardy as Head Coach

The Jazz have their new head coach.

The Utah Jazz have reportedly offered Will Hardy the vacant head coaching job to replace Quin Snyder. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news. 

"The Utah Jazz have offered Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy the franchise's head coaching job and he's finalizing a deal to accept the job. Sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski reported on Twitter. 

Hardy was able to overcome big odds to land his first head-coaching job as BetOnline.ag had him listed at 9-1 at the start of the search. Johnnie Bryant was the favorite out of his gates, but his previous ties with the Jazz and connection with Donovon Mitchell weren't enough to get him hired.

At 34 years old, Hardy will be the NBA's youngest head coach heading into the 2022 season. His experience includes six years as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs under Greg Popovich. Hardy also served as head coach of the Spurs' summer league team from 2015-18.

Most recently Hardy was an assistant for the Boston Celtics who made it to the NBA finals this year. It will be interesting to see if Hardy will be able to earn the respect of what is rumored to be a fractured locker room. 

At such a young age, Hardy has his work cut out for him, but Jazz management is going to give him a shot to lead the team in the 2022-23 season.

Wojnarowski also reported that David Fizdale will be hired as Utah's associate GM.

"The Jazz are making a hire to the front office too: David Fizdale has agreed to become an associate GM, sources tell ESPN. After 18 seasons as an NBA head and assistant coach, Fizdale will move into management and work closely with GM Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge with Jazz."

Fizdale is best known for his time as a head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies and more recently with the New York Knicks.

