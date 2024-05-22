Jazz Insider Details Hawks Failed Trade Attempt to Land Keyonte George
Some light has been shed on the rumors of the Utah Jazz attempting to upgrade the roster at the trade deadline this past year. According to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the Jazz turned down an offer with the Atlanta Hawks that would have involved Dejounte Murray and Keyonte George.
“There was some talk about Dejounte Murray to the Jazz at the trade deadline, and it was going to cost the Jazz Keyonte George and the Jazz said no," Anderson said on the Jazz Notes Podcast.
George for Murray, straight across for each other in a trade, does not work salary-wise, so the Jazz would of needed to add at least one more player. Viable options to be involved in the deal based on their salary amounts could have been Kelly Olynyk or Jordan Clarkson. There were presumably picks involved as well.
This report signals the Jazz front office was busy working the phones before the trade deadline not only on the selling side but as a buyer too. This also signals the front office values George quite a bit and for good reason. The first-year Jazzman was just named to the All-Rookie Second Team on Monday and has a very bright future ahead of him.
