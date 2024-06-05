Jazz PG Keyonte George Chosen to Represent NBA on National Stage
The Utah Jazz will be getting some exposure on the national stage during the NBA Finals. The NBA announced that Jazz point guard Keyonte George will serve as a correspondent in game three of the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks series.
George will join Jabari Smith Jr., Amen & Ausar Thompson, and Brandin Podziemski in an effort for the NBA to mix it up and allow current players to show off their media skills. This is the second consecutive year in which a Jazz player has had the honor. Last season, Walker Kessler was chosen to be a correspondent during the Denver Nuggets title run over the Miami Heat.
George was drafted with the No.16 overall pick in last year's draft out of the University of Baylor. Jazz fans knew early that George was much better than his draft position. In last year’s Summer League, he averaged 21.7 points and 6.3 assists per contest while receiving first-team honors for his performance.
George started the season in a reserve role for the Jazz, but it didn’t take long before being anointed as the starting point guard. He finished the season with 13.4 points and 4.4 assists over 75 games.
George could be Utah’s starting point guard for the future. At only 20 years of age, he’s had a good handle on running Utah’s offense and could get to his spots effortlessly in the half-court sets. If there were a knock on George in his first year, it would be his efficiency numbers. He shot 39.1% from the field and 33.4% from long distance.
