Jazz PG Keyonte George Chosen to Represent NBA on National Stage

Introducing the NBA Player Correspondents for the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV 🎙️



See Jabari Smith Jr., Amen and Ausar Thompson, Keyonte George and Brandin Podziemski give inside access from Boston and Dallas, beginning tomorrow on the NBA App!



📲: https://t.co/RP9pKRJJyy pic.twitter.com/ouGGBaXMrV