Skip to main content

Report Reveals True State of Jazz-Knicks Trade Talks for Donovan Mitchell

Is Donovan Mitchell getting dealt or what?

The Utah Jazz's rumored Donovan Mitchell trade talks with the New York Knicks may have hit a roadblock. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed what he knew Friday on The Rally.

“As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovon Mitchell trade have stalled out. I’m told there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks," Charania said. 

The rumor mill has been quiet on the subject since last Thursday when Utah radio personality Patrick Kinahan said that the Mitchell deal is "done", and that it’s a "haul.”

Kinahan backpedaled on his statement the following day, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation of a blockbuster deal being struck between the two franchises.

Earlier this week, the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks also emerged as suitors for Utah's three-time All-Star shooting guard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Could these teams be realistic landing spots for Mitchell, or are they pawns that Jazz executive Danny Ainge is using to strong-arm the Knicks into a corner?

Unprotected picks and young players still on their rookie contracts are what it’s going to take to get a deal done. The Knicks have the assets to make it happen, but is Anige’s asking price too high?

Jazz fans want closure on the situation, but these things take time. Ainge won’t be in a rush to move Mitchell as he’s under team control for three more years.

Until something is announced, expect Jazz Nation to keep refreshing those Twitter threads.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Victor Wembanyama
News

This Coveted 2023 NBA Draft Prospect is Worth the Jazz Tanking

By Patrick Byrnes20 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Things Will Get Awkward if Jazz Don't Trade Donovan Mitchell

By James LewisJul 29, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Would be Unwise to Trade Jordan Clarkson

By Andrew RembaczJul 29, 2022 1:09 PM EDT
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
News

Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Jazz Execs on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Patrick ByrnesJul 28, 2022 12:56 PM EDT
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

A 5-Year Jazz Rebuild Favors its Championship Ambition

By Andrew RembaczJul 28, 2022 12:48 PM EDT
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

4 Knicks Players Jazz Could Target in a Donovan Mitchell Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 27, 2022 12:33 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Report: Jazz Have 'Expressed Interest' in Lakers' PG Russell Westbrook

By Patrick ByrnesJul 26, 2022 9:35 PM EDT
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Jazz Made a Big Mistake in Managing Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By James LewisJul 26, 2022 1:54 PM EDT