Report Reveals True State of Jazz-Knicks Trade Talks for Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz's rumored Donovan Mitchell trade talks with the New York Knicks may have hit a roadblock. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed what he knew Friday on The Rally.

“As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovon Mitchell trade have stalled out. I’m told there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks," Charania said.

The rumor mill has been quiet on the subject since last Thursday when Utah radio personality Patrick Kinahan said that the Mitchell deal is "done", and that it’s a "haul.”

Kinahan backpedaled on his statement the following day, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation of a blockbuster deal being struck between the two franchises.

Earlier this week, the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks also emerged as suitors for Utah's three-time All-Star shooting guard.

Could these teams be realistic landing spots for Mitchell, or are they pawns that Jazz executive Danny Ainge is using to strong-arm the Knicks into a corner?

Unprotected picks and young players still on their rookie contracts are what it’s going to take to get a deal done. The Knicks have the assets to make it happen, but is Anige’s asking price too high?

Jazz fans want closure on the situation, but these things take time. Ainge won’t be in a rush to move Mitchell as he’s under team control for three more years.

Until something is announced, expect Jazz Nation to keep refreshing those Twitter threads.

