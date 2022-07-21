Skip to main content

Cryptic Donovan Mitchell Tweet Could Hint at a 'Haul' of a Jazz Trade

Donovan Mitchell's tweet seems to reinforce that something big is about to be announced.

Donovan Mitchell raised eyebrows on Thursday morning with a tweet that had social media guessing.

“Man God is good," read Mitchell's tweet. 

In the wake of the tweet, there was immediate speculation that the Utah Jazz might trade Mitchell to the New York Knicks.

If that wasn’t enough, Patrick Kinahan announced on The Zone Sports Network that a trade was imminent.

“The Donovon Mitchell deal is done," Kinahan said, "and it’s a haul”.

Kinahan isn’t one to typically break news, but he’s not new to this game either. I imagine he’s got some inside intel on what’s happening in real-time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The buzz is that the Jazz would receive five first-round draft picks and two or three players in exchange for Mitchell.

This is all pure speculation, but the feeling on social media is something big is about to happen.

It’s been reported that Mitchell has not requested a trade, but he hasn’t come out and said he wants to stay in Salt Lake City either.

The Knicks have been looking for a face of the franchise talent for some time now, and Mitchell feels like he’s their guy.

It appears like the stars are aligning as Jazz Nation stays glued to their Twitter account. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) react after a call in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena.
News

3 Key Players Not-Named Donovan Mitchell Jazz Could Trade in 2022

By Patrick Byrnes5 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

3 Potential Trade Destinations for Mike Conley & 1 Big Obstacle

By Andrew Rembacz21 hours ago
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Here's the Big Reason Why it Doesn't Make Sense to Trade Donovan Mitchell

By James LewisJul 20, 2022 12:47 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

New Trade Rumor Links Donovan Mitchell to Two Eastern Conference Teams

By Patrick ByrnesJul 20, 2022 12:24 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Slammed by ESPN Analyst

By Patrick ByrnesJul 19, 2022 11:53 AM EDT
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
News

3 Prime Free-Agents Jazz can Afford to Target in 2023

By Patrick ByrnesJul 18, 2022 9:16 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) looks to pass against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Summer League Action Answers Whether Jared Butler is Ready for a Bigger Role with Jazz

By Andrew RembaczJul 18, 2022 3:26 PM EDT
Italy player Simone Fontecchio (13) reacts after a made three point basket during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena.
News

How Italian Free-Agent Pickup Simone Fontecchio Fits with Jazz

By Patrick ByrnesJul 17, 2022 5:47 PM EDT