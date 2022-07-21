Cryptic Donovan Mitchell Tweet Could Hint at a 'Haul' of a Jazz Trade

Donovan Mitchell raised eyebrows on Thursday morning with a tweet that had social media guessing.

“Man God is good," read Mitchell's tweet.

In the wake of the tweet, there was immediate speculation that the Utah Jazz might trade Mitchell to the New York Knicks.

If that wasn’t enough, Patrick Kinahan announced on The Zone Sports Network that a trade was imminent.

“The Donovon Mitchell deal is done," Kinahan said, "and it’s a haul”.

Kinahan isn’t one to typically break news, but he’s not new to this game either. I imagine he’s got some inside intel on what’s happening in real-time.

The buzz is that the Jazz would receive five first-round draft picks and two or three players in exchange for Mitchell.

This is all pure speculation, but the feeling on social media is something big is about to happen.

It’s been reported that Mitchell has not requested a trade, but he hasn’t come out and said he wants to stay in Salt Lake City either.

The Knicks have been looking for a face of the franchise talent for some time now, and Mitchell feels like he’s their guy.

It appears like the stars are aligning as Jazz Nation stays glued to their Twitter account.

