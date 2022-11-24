Skip to main content

4 Hard-Truth Takeaways from Jazz's 125-116 Loss to Pistons

The Detroit Pistons got the best of the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. What did we learn?

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points in his return to Salt Lake City as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Utah Jazz, 125-116. The Pistons were the team that appeared fresh despite playing in the second game of a back-to-back and fifth straight game on the road. 

Utah kept within striking distance for most of the way, but when the rubber met the road, the Jazz couldn’t close the gap in a contest that the oddsmakers had them pegged as an 11-point favorite.

What did we learn from Utah’s underwhelming performance? Let’s break it down.

Jazz Lacking Rim Protection

The Pistons had their way with Utah’s defense all night. The one glaring weakness that continues to rear its ugly head in Salt Lake City is a lack of rim protection and a presence in the paint. 

When the Jazz made their runs, the Pistons responded with easy looks near the rim. Utah's defensive rating for the game was a dismal 131.6, which ranked last in the 12 NBA games played on Wednesday.

Jazz are Winless Since Mike Conley's Injury

Utah’s veteran point guard has been sorely missed since going out with a knee injury against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Jazz appeared to be discombobulated in their half-court sets in spurts, and not having a true point guard on the floor is taking its toll. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It will be a minimum of six more games before Conley will be back in uniform.

Malik Beasley Continues to Stand Out

Earlier in the day, it was reported by Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer that Utah was planning on keeping Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen out of future trade talks. If there's another player that's entering the conversation of untouchables, it's Beasley. 

The sharpshooter acquired in the Rudy Gobert trade scored 29 points while knocking down eight three-pointers at a 53% clip. He's averaging 14.9 ppg on a career-high 43% from long distance for the year. It might be time to start talking about an extension.

18 is the Magic Number for Markkanen

When Markkanen scores fewer than 18 points, the Jazz are 1-7 this year. On the flip side, when the 7-footer scores 18 or more points, Utah is 11-1. 

We’ll see how this trend plays out, but for now, as Markkanen goes, so goes the Jazz. Markkanen is averaging 22.3 ppg on the year, and, despite a season-low of 13 points against the Pistons, he's still Utah’s most important piece in its rebuild moving forward. 

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) controls the ball during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz HC Reveals How Hard Collin Sexton Worked for His Career Night

By Chad Jensen
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.
News

Pistons Update Cade Cunningham's Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

5 Hard Takeaways from Jazz's Seventh Loss of the Season

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts to a timeout against the Phoenix Suns in the last minute of the game at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Guard Malik Beasley Linked to New Trade Rumor by Insider

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after he was fouled by Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) as he went for a basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Climb the Ladder in Latest Week 6 NBA Power Rankings

By Chad Jensen
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Clippers Update Kawhi Leonard's Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Report: Jazz Guard Mike Conley Avoids Major Knee Injury

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy shouts instructions to his team in a game against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Could be More Than Playoff Contenders

By James Lewis