Jazz End-of-Game Sequence in Trail Blazers Loss Cause for Alarm

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy showed he learned nothing from the Phoenix loss.

The Utah Jazz failed to execute down the stretch of the fourth quarter on Saturday night and dropped another nail-biter contest to the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-116. Utah's questionable decision not to foul with less than 30 seconds helped seal the victory for the Blazers.

The Jazz were in nearly the same scenario in a previous contest against the Phoenix Suns and chose not to foul in the final 30 seconds.

So when the Jazz and Blazers resumed play with 30 seconds remaining, I was certain the Jazz would foul in an effort to extend the game and retain as much game time as possible. That did not happen.

There are no guarantees the Jazz would've won the game by fouling, but when you place pressure on a visiting team on your home court, the outcome is usually in your favor.

On a positive note, the Jazz recorded five double-digit scorers, led by Jordan Clarkson's 24 points. The loss drops Utah's record to 14-12 while claiming the No. 8 ranking in the Western Conference, which means the Jazz are currently eligible for postseason action.

The Blazers received a magical performance from guard Anfernee Simons as he scored 45 points and dropped four dimes, with two rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. His deflection of an attempted shot by Clarkson slammed the door shut on the Jazz in the clutch.

Simons shot 60% from the field, made 7-of-12 three-point shots, was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, and was very dominant, particularly in the first half. The win raises the Blazers' record to 12-11, as they have a claim for the No. 9 ranking in the Western Conference currently.

The Jazz will get a three-day breather before facing the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

