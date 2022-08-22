Skip to main content

Report: Jazz Reject Low-Ball Knicks Trade Offer for Donovan Mitchell

What did the Jazz say no to?

The Utah Jazz have reportedly rejected the New York Knicks' offer of Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, additional salary, and five first-round picks (two unprotected), according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It was reported by Charania last week that the two franchises had resumed talks, but if this is what New York feels is fair, then we could be here awhile.

Jazz executive Danny Ainge was able to extract three unprotected and one top-five protected pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves along with a pick swap in Rudy Gobert trade. The Jazz were also able to get three young prospects (Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler (2022 first round), and Leandro Balmero (2021 first round).

The feeling around the league is that the Timberwolves overpaid for Gobert and have set unrealistic expectations on what compensation should be for All-Star talent.

The Jazz perspective could be that Mitchell should be able to get back equal or more than what Gobert was able to fetch. Mitchell is a younger player by five years, and is owed less money on his current deal ($15 million less over the next three years.)

Also, the Knicks would have a great shot at re-signing the three-time All-Star, who will still be in his prime heading into his next contract. On the other hand, Gobert has a $46 million player option in 2025-26 at the age of 34. That’s a lot of money for a player that will be past his prime.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When you factor in the current contracts and the ages of the two players, Mitchell is a more valuable asset.

The Knicks have a lot more to offer, but they may stay put until the Jazz are able to bring another team to the negotiating table. The Jazz have Mitchell under contract for three more years and can be patient as well.

It’s a recipe for a stalemate, and these talks may drag on well into the season.

Stay tuned.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Fans can Watch Multiple Jazz Players in FIBA World Cup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) talk during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum.
News

Report: Two Other Jazz Players Named as Likely Trade Pieces 'In the Next 6 Months'

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Jazz Should Prioritize Donovan Mitchell Staying for Entire Career

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena.
News

Deciphering 3 Hot Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

How the LeBron James Extension Affects the Jazz in 2022-23

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Utah Jazz Full 2022-23 Schedule Released

By Patrick Byrnes
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Jazz Need to Jump into Tank Mode with Both Feet

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

How the Failed Donovan Mitchell Trade Negotiations Benefits Jazz

By James Lewis