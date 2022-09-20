Skip to main content

Jazz Taking Bids from 'Several Teams' on Bojan Bogdanovic

The phones at Utah Jazz headquarters are ringing off the hook ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The rumors keep rolling in this summer with the Utah Jazz being in the midst of a roster makeover. The latest is being reported by ESPN insider Brian Windhorst that the Phoenix Suns are shopping ex-Jazzman Jae Crowder with current Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic being a target to come back to Phoenix

"They're in trade negotiations right now, a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder... It would not surprise me if the Suns get involved in the negotiations for Bojan Bogdanovic," Windhorst said. "Several teams are bidding for him." 

Rumors have been swirling around Bogdanovic all summer and the fact that this is being reported by Windhorst gives it some legs. Windhorst was the first NBA insider that said the Jazz may be headed for a rebuild after Royce O’Neale was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. It turns out Windhorst was spot on, and Bogdanovic could help the Suns win now.

Crowder has one year left in his deal where $10 million is owed. He’s not a player that fits into Utah’s plans for the future, but could be a part of a three-way deal bringing draft capital back to the Jazz.

It also could be smoke and mirrors. Jazz executive Danny Ainge could be strong-arming the Los Angeles Lakers to bring their best offer in a potential Russell Westbrook trade. The Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks are rumored to be coveted by Ainge, and Bogdanovic would be an attractive piece for L.A., due to his ability to spread the floor and his expiring contract.

It’s only one month until the Jazz get their season underway and Ainge still has some work ahead of him. Currently, Utah is over the limit on the number of rostered players under contract the NBA allows to start the season. 

It's feeling like Bogdanovic really has played his last game in Salt Lake City as a member of the Jazz.

Jazz Nation should get answers soon.

