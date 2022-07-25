Skip to main content

Jazz Trading Donovan Mitchell to Knicks Would Help Nothing

The Jazz should just simply take him off the trading table for now.
It seems the trade negotiations between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks regarding Donovan Mitchell have stalled, and now more teams have entered the conversation. As always, when it comes to NBA trades, each team has its objectives in the transaction. 

But let's take a realistic look at why the Mitchell trade wouldn't help the Jazz, or the Knicks, frankly.

The Knicks recently signed free-agent guard Jalen Brunson. If Mitchell is obtained via trade by the Knicks, their starting line-up would likely be Brunson, Mitchell, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson. 

All of the likely listed starters except Robinson are ball-dominant players, meaning the player is far more productive with the basketball in his possession. Not only did the Knicks not make the NBA playoffs last season, they failed to make the relatively new NBA play-in tournament format.

The Knicks seem set on a defensive-minded philosophy, an area in which Mitchell has struggled. Last season, Kemba Walker, a long-time dependable player, was benched by the Knicks, and there is definite New York loyalty to Derrick Rose. Mitchell's addition would make for a crowded back court. 

Generally, when you trade for an NBA All-Star, you should feel like you are close to championship contention or else why even discuss a trade? The Knicks are a No. 6 or 7 NBA East seed at best if they acquire Mitchell via trade.

As for the Jazz, trading Mitchell could create a drought heretofore never experienced in Utah. Jazz Nation has to be wondering why the organization is so eager to trade Mitchell. 

It seems Utah is in a pretty good place with its current available draft picks and salary cap space. Mitchell is a player you can build around and the Jazz could at least begin the season with some stability. 

Mitchell's stock should not decrease as he in the prime of his career with plenty of NBA player growth at his disposal. If a trade is completed between the Jazz and Knicks regarding Mitchell, Utah will surely receive more draft picks, and that's great. 

But at some point, the Jazz will have to get ready for the NBA season and the long war of attrition that it is. With Mitchell, you have an NBA All-Star to help win those battles. 

If Mitchell is traded, when would Utah ink its next NBA All-Star? This is why a Mitchell trade between the Jazz and Kicks helps nothing for either team. 

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
