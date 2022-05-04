The Jazz's general manager addressed one of multiple elephants in the room as the team hit what is sure to be a long offseason.

Will head coach Quin Snyder remain with the Utah Jazz? Does the Jazz brass want Snyder — a coach with a 21-30 playoff record — to remain in the driver's seat, steering the way forward for this franchise?

General manager Justin Zanik tried to get out in front of these questions, providing answers to local media after the Jazz were bounced from the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks.

"I don't know how I can make it any more clear," Zanik said after Utah's Game 6 playoff exit. "Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA. There's no other partner that I would rather have as a coach, a leader of our players and a partner in the front office than Quin Snyder."

As dissatisfied as Jazz fans are with their team's perennial playoff disappointments, Snyder has led this team to the postseason in six of his eight seasons as head coach. Utah posted a league-best 52 regular-season wins in the 2020-21 season.

And yet, Snyder's Jazz have been unable to advance beyond the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it the coaching? Or is it a lack of the right personnel on the court?

Zanik obviously believes it's the latter and that Snyder is a rare coaching commodity that the Jazz are lucky enough to currently possess. But if Snyder takes a look around the league and sees greener pastures elsewhere — like with his old team, the Los Angeles Lakers — he could maneuver an exit from Salt Lake City.

The Lakers reportedly have a "serious" interest in wooing Snyder back but Zanik and company will have something to say about it. Surely, Snyder's decision won't come until there's behind-closed-doors resolution on the future of Jazz's star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Is this the year the Jazz finally breaks the duo up? If so, which All-Star will the Jazz throw their weight behind?

Zanik pushed back at the rumored rift and "complicated" relationship between Mitchell and Gobert.

"They've given themselves to this team. They've given themselves to each other," Zanik said. "All the outside narratives is just a bunch of noise. Internally, I see it every day — these guys care about each other. They're obviously very disappointed that they couldn't get it done and advance this year. And they'll take a look at that and each one of them will be looking at what they can do to get better."

Since then, reports have surfaced that Gobert is taking a "him or me" posture with regard to Mitchell this offseason.

Here's the rub: Snyder will want answers to these questions before he makes any decision on his future with the Jazz. For now, he's going under the knife for a planned hip replacement surgery.

Lots to do this summer for Snyder.

