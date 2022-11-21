Skip to main content

Clippers Update Kawhi Leonard's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz are looking for their third straight victory.

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to play in his third straight game for the first time this year versus the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Leonard has never been one to play through an injury, but it appears his knee problem is finally trending in the right direction. 

That’s good news for the Clippers, although shooting guard Paul George popped up on the injury report and was listed day-to-day with a knee injury. He has since been ruled out, which is a huge blow to the Clippers. 

The seven-time All-Star scored 34 points while grabbing eight rebounds in Utah's 110-102 victory over L.A. earlier this month.

Also, the Jazz have a pair of vets that won't be available on Monday night, with point guard Mike Conley set to miss his first game since his knee injury and forward Rudy Gay ruled out with a sprained finger.

Conley’s absence is a setback for the Jazz, as he's their only natural point guard on the roster. Collin Sexton may be listed at the position, but he’s more of a scorer than a facilitator.

Jazz fans should expect to see more of Talen Horton-Tucker, as he received a season-high 31 minutes of action in Utah's win over the Portland Trail Blazers after Conley went down. Horton-Tucker was acquired in the Patrick Beverley trade, and gives the Jazz more size to match up with the Clippers' big guards. 

'TNT' won't be in uncharted waters as a starter either, as he began the game 18 times for the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Tip-off is at 8:30 pm MDT, and the game can be seen on NBA TV.

