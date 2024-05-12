NBA Draft Lottery: Utah Jazz Awarded Tenth Selection
The ping-pong balls have spoken, and it couldn't have gone worse for the Utah Jazz. In the 2024 NBA draft, the Jazz will be picking tenth overall. The odds of Utah regressing to the tenth pick from the eighth spot was only 6.7%.
The winner of the lottery ended up being a shock to everyone. Despite only having a 3% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the odds and were awarded the top selection. Rounding out the top four were the Washington Wizards (2), Houston Rockets (3), and San Antonio Spurs (4).
It always felt like the Jazz were stuck between a rock and a hard place during the 2023-24 season. A good start to the 2023-24 season put them in a position where they had won too many games to bottom out to a top-4 pick, but their ceiling was always to just make the play-in tournament. With how it turned out, it might have been best to convey the pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The selection was always top-10 protected, and that debt will be postponed for at least one more year.
Lady Luck hasn't been kind to the Jazz since starting their rebuild, but that doesn't mean Utah can't get a difference-maker moving forward. Some of Utah's best picks have come outside the top 10. This would include Karl Malone, John Stockton, Rudy Gobert, and Donovan Mitchell. We'll see what Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has in store this year. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 26-27.
