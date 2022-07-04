We finally have closure on the Rudy Gobert front. The former Utah Jazz star center will be playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2022-23 season.

The domino effect of the trade will mean new beginnings for other parties in Utah. Who stands to benefit the most from the Gobert trade? And who was hurt?

Let's take a look at the Jazz's biggest winners and losers moving forward as the team continues to reshape its roster.

Winner: Malik Beasley Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports Beasley is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard and at 25 years old, he's in the middle of a four-year, $60 million deal. He he had a significant reduction in playing time for the Timberwolves last season that resulted in him going from averaging 19.6 points per game in 2020-21, to only 12. Beasley is a player still in his prime but needs more minutes if he wants to cash in on his next contract. Donovon Mitchell most likely is moving over to play point guard, and Beasley should reap the rewards with an increase in playing time and a real shot to start at the 2. Loser: Mike Conley Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports The Conley experiment is over, and it's safe to say that the trade with the Memphis Grizzlies didn't work out for the Jazz. If Conley can't be moved in the offseason, I foresee a significant minute reduction moving forward. The Jazz are looking for positional size and Conley doesn't fit the bill. This could be the first time in Conley's career that he'll be coming off the bench to start the season. Winner: Jared Butler Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports Butler should be the beneficiary of a Conley minute reduction or trade. Butler will have to fight for playing time with newly acquired Patrick Beverley, but being only 21 years old, it would be in the best interest of the Jazz to put him in the rotation. Playing for a team that’s rebuilding is just what the doctor ordered for Butler. At least he'll get his shot. Loser: Patrick Beverley Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports At 6-foot-1, Beverley doesn't have the positional size that the Jazz are looking for right now. Ultimately, the Jazz could trade him at or before the deadline, but for right now Beverley will have to fight Conley and Butler for minutes. Being traded to a team that may be rebuilding isn't ideal for a player that is going to be 34 later this month. Biggest Winner: Walker Kessler Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK The biggest winner in the Gobert exchange is 7-foot-1 center. The newly-acquired first-round pick was drafted by the Timberwolves at number No. 22 overall, and is going to have a real shot to start as a rookie for the Jazz. The center position is a thin group in Utah, and with the departure of Gobert, the Jazz will be looking for exactly what Kessler brings to the table. A protector at the rim and a defensive force in the paint.

We’ll have to wait and see if this all holds true as the off-season unfolds but with executive Danny Ainge running the show, all bets are off.

