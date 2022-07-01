Skip to main content

Report: Jazz Trade Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

The long-anticipated move.

The Utah Jazz are trading star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

In what many Jazz fans interpreted as an internal power struggle between two All-Star players, it would seem that Donovan Mitchell has emerged victorious over Gobert. If the Jazz are intent on breaking out of the rut they've been in for the past few seasons, trading Gobert instead of Mitchell was always going to be the right move. 

At this stage, we don't yet know what compensation Utah gleaned in exchange for Gobert but considering his resume, it figures to be a relative king's ransom. 

Gobert leaves Utah as a three-time All-Star, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and a six-consecutive NBA All-Defensive First-Teamer. He's been a dyed-in-the-wool Jazz-man and fans are going to miss him. 

The product on the court could miss Gobert's presence, too, as the Jazz just traded away the only modicum of a defensive menace the team had. Now it's up to new head coach Will Hardy to figure out how to get Mitchell to play some defense and fill the gaping hole in the middle of the court that Gobert's departure will surely create. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Gobert trade signals that, indeed, there's a new sheriff in Salt Lake City and his name is Danny Ainge. While some worry that the Gobert trade might signal a full-blown rebuild, the likelihood of Mitchell also getting dealt away is very small. 

Regardless, the next era of Jazz basketball will be new. Gobert was a team maven and one of the best players to ever don the Utah jersey. 

Happy trails to the big guy. 

The Gobert trade comes on the heels of a previous move with Royce O'Neale getting dealt to the Brooklyn Nets. Buckle up, because Ainge and company figure to be quite busy this summer. 

We will update this article when we learn of the compensation Utah got back for Gobert. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) at Madison Square Garden.
News

Report: Jazz Trade Royce O'Neale to Nets in Exchange for 2023 First-Round Pick

By Patrick Byrnes24 minutes ago
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz's Offseason Moves Show Exec Danny Ainge isn't Catering to Any One Player

By Patrick Byrnes2 hours ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds his olympic gold medal between Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich at TD Garden.
News

What the Jazz are Getting in Will Hardy as Head Coach

By Andrew RembaczJun 30, 2022
Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy.
News

Report: Jazz Hire Celtics Assistant Will Hardy as Head Coach

By Patrick ByrnesJun 28, 2022
Utah Jazz acting head coach Alex Jensen watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Vivint Arena.
News

It's Time for the Jazz to Announce a New Head Coach

By James LewisJun 27, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Mike Conley (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena.
News

3 Options Jazz Could Pursue to Jumpstart 2022-23 Season

By Patrick ByrnesJun 26, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Trey Burke (3) dribbles past Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) during the second half at Verizon Center. The Washington Wizards won 103-89.
News

3 Biggest Draft Busts in Jazz History

By Andrew RembaczJun 25, 2022
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Still Face Many Unanswered Questions Post-Draft

By Patrick ByrnesJun 25, 2022