Tobias Harris Ends Jazz Speculation, Signs $52M Deal With Pistons
Don't count on Tobias Harris heading to Salt Lake City this summer.
According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harris has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal to join the Detroit Pistons, departing from the Philadelphia 76ers after five and a half seasons. It effectively takes him off the radar for the Utah Jazz, who seemed to be among several teams to have interest in bringing in the 31-year-old forward.
Harris is coming off a season in Philadelphia in which he averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 48.7/35.3/87.8 shooting splits. He'll enter a rebuilding situation in Detroit where he can immediately enter as a valuable veteran presence, and bring some solid depth to a youthful frontcourt.
Now with Harris making his decision, it now forces the Jazz to pivot into a different direction for adding another forward on the roster.
Utah still holds over $30 million in available cap space to make some action happen. Still, with an increasing amount of big names coming off the board and heading to new teams, it effectively brings some added pressure for the Jazz to get the ball rolling on any signings or trades.
Expect rumors surrounding the Jazz's offseason plans to ramp up as we get deeper into this summer's free agency period.
