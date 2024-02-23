Jazz Fall Short to the Hornets in SLC, 115-107: 3 Key Takeaways

The Utah Jazz suffered its fifth straight loss following the 115-107 loss to the Charlotte Hornets last night at the Delta Center. Some may describe this version of the Jazz as exposure for team youth or strategic tanking for the purpose of a brighter future.

Either way, losses continue to mount as the Jazz have dropped 11 of its last 14 games. This particular defeat should be viewed as disappointing, considering the opponent.

Now is a good time to discuss key takeaways from the contest.

BAD LOSS

Any NBA team can win or lose on any given night, but the Jazz should not lose to the Hornets. Although they have won four consecutive games, they are ranked 13th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference, sporting a 14-41 record and a 4-6 record over its past 10 games.

Last night, they were without their best player, who is considered to be guard LaMelo Ball, and they traded away several key pieces before the trade deadline. It clearly appears both teams are in a rebuild mold, but the Jazz have a better foundation of players. Teams should try to remain neutral about winning and losing games, but this is a bad loss for the Jazz.

MIXED MESSAGES

Coach Will Hardy rewarded rookie forward Taylor Hendricks with his first-ever NBA start. Surely, it was exciting for this young man to be introduced to his home crowd, and he responded with 12 points and nine rebounds, both career highs.

But for whatever reason, he did not play in the final quarter of the contest as the Jazz wilted under pressure. I am not sure why Hendricks was given the starting nod on a rebuilding team yet receives no playing down the stretch of a close game.

Playing time is the best teacher and would benefit any rookie in the same situation. What could be confusing for Hendricks and his teammates is the lack of trust from the coaching staff during certain junctures of the game. Most players want consistency with team involvement, but Hendricks was sent mixed messages last by not participating in the fourth quarter.

CURRENT STANDINGS

The Jazz are currently 26-31, holding the 11th seed of 15 Western Conference teams. They sit three and a half games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in postseason spot and are losing ground to the Houston Rockets, who are 24-31. At this losing pace, the Jazz cannot be considered a team that will make the play-in postseason, and many are wondering what the futuristic plans may entail from management.

The Jazz will now face the Spurs at the Delta Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM. Should be interesting since Coach Hardy was basically molded by Coach "POP" from the San Antonio Spurs.

