Utah Jazz Land Intriguing Backcourt Duo in Latest ESPN Mock Trade
As the 2023-24 NBA season officially wraps up, we now enter that time of the offseason where trade chatter around the league begins to ramp up once again.
The Utah Jazz remain as a team armed and prepared to make a significant move or moves, and many around the league are beginning to throw in some predictions of some deals they could facilitate in the coming months. Possessing cap space, young pieces, and a boatload of draft picks, the sky could be the limit here.
However, while the idea of "big-game hunting" may be the overwhelming goal and priority for Danny Ainge this offseason, ESPN recently forecasted the Jazz to make a bit of a smaller-scale trade with the Chicago Bulls this summer.
Here's the proposed deal, ultimately sending both Jordan Clarkson and John Collins, along with a future first over to Chicago:
Utah Jazz acquire: Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso
Chicago Bulls acquire: Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, 2025 protected first-round pick (via CLE)
LaVine has been a name widely mentioned around the NBA trade market across the past six months, and a deal like this could potentially put those discussions to rest. It would also result in the Bulls shipping out a high-impact player like Alex Caruso to SLC, who secured All-Defensive honors for the first time in his career this past season.
When diving into the trade logic for the Jazz, ESPN's Bobby Marks dished on why Utah could ultimately make this deal, even with some outstanding questions revolving around LaVine's fit, especially contractually:
"A LaVine trade to the Jazz does not meet the criteria for a rebuilding team, but Jazz president of basketball operations Danny Ainge went on the record to say they are open for business to improve now... The question though is if LaVine moves the needle for Utah even if the Jazz could acquire Alex Caruso. LaVine has averaged at least 19 points in six straight seasons but is owed $138 million over the next three seasons."- Bobby Marks, ESPN
The 2023-24 season was a bit of a roller coaster for LaVine, as he dealt with some lingering injury problems that sidelined him for almost three-quarters of the season, but a change of scenery could be exactly what the former dunk contest champion needs going into year 11. In 25 games, he averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 45.2/34.9/85.4 splits.
An addition of LaVine would likely be the bigger talking point of a deal like this, but acquiring Caruso to help mend Utah's defensive shortcomings is the exact archetype of player the Jazz should be coveting this summer.
Bringing a strong and necessary presence on the perimeter could help round out this backcourt rotation on both ends of the floor, and hopefully result in a better outcome in the W/L column.
Clarkson and Collins are both large parts of the Jazz's rotation to let loose in this trade, but in an effort to move the needle forward for the season to come, pivoting off of these two guys and a first-round pick is a worthwhile package to forfeit to bolster this backcourt unit on both ends of the floor.
Expect the Jazz to keep all of their doors open in an effort to enter next season refreshed and improved.
