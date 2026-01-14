Why a Kings-Raptors Domantas Sabonis Trade Might Not Happen

It is no secret around the NBA that the Sacramento Kings are gearing up for a big trade deadline, but they do face a significant problem: Most of their players have poor trade value. Sure, the Kings will look to trade away Domantas Sabonis, but it has been expressed that not many teams would be willing to take him on.

However, at least one team has reported interest in Sabonis. The Toronto Raptors have been linked to Sabonis, and if they are the only team willing to acquire the three-time All-Star, then what's the holdup?

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on the NBA Insider Notebook that the Kings do not want to take on the Raptors' long-term contracts, which makes a trade between the two teams very difficult.

"Sabonis has interest from Toronto, we've continued to report that, but it'll be tricky to find an agreement there, being that the Raptors, to my understanding, are really just trying to look at what they can get for a combination of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl. And the Kings do not want long-term salary on their books right now," Fischer reported.

Kings do not want the Raptors' stars

Sure, guys like Quickley, Barrett, and Poeltl would help the Kings win, but at what cost? Barrett is in the best financial situation, being in the third season of a four-year, $107 million deal with $29.6 million guaranteed to him next season. Quickley and Poeltl, however, are in situations the Kings definitely do not want to touch.

Quickley, an inconsistent guard who is a below-average defender, is in the second season of a huge five-year, $162.5 million deal, guaranteeing him a constant $32.5 million per season. It is still uncertain what the Raptors were thinking when they gave Quickley that big of a contract, but the Kings are smart to stay away from it.

Poeltl's current contract is not too bad, as he has a player option worth $19.5 million next season, but the Raptors coughed up some extra money to hand him a generous extension. Poeltl's extension is worth $84 million over three seasons and kicks in at the start of his 2027-28 campaign. That puts Poeltl under contract for the next five seasons, including this one, and not at a cheap price tag either.

Fischer also recently reported on The Stein Line that the Kings are specifically not interested in Quickley and Poeltl.

"League sources tell The Stein Line that the Kings are not interested taking back the contracts of either Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl," Fischer wrote.

Could RJ Barrett be a King?

The Kings are smart to stay away from both Poeltl and Quickley, but Barrett could still be on the table. Not only is Barrett's contract the best out of the three, but he is the youngest and arguably the best out of the three as well.

Jan 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This season, Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game with 49.6/35.5/68.9 shooting splits. Barrett's impact has also been obvious this season, as the Raptors are 16-7 when the 25-year-old wing suits up, but just 8-10 when he is out.

Not to mention, new Kings general manager Scott Perry is the one who drafted Barrett while he was at the top of the New York Knicks' front office. If Perry was a fan of Barrett coming out of college, he likely still has eyes on the former third-overall pick.

All in all, a trade between the Kings and Raptors seems unlikely with Poeltl and Quickley off the table, but if a deal is to get done to ship Sabonis to Toronto, Barrett would be coming to Sacramento in return.

