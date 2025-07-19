Clifford Connects with Kings Star in Vegas, Excited to Meet Team
Nique Clifford has been a huge story this summer after being taken 24th by the Sacramento Kings in June. Through four games, Clifford is nearly averaging 20, 5, and 5 while shooting 58% from the field and 53% from deep.
He’s been so good that ESPN recently named him the best player in Summer League over number one pick, Cooper Flagg. Clifford has shown just about everything you could ask for, scoring at all three levels while playing excellent on and off-ball defense.
The next challenge for Clifford will be putting it all together in the regular season and getting comfortable with the rest of his teammates. The Kings haven’t been seen in Vegas supporting the Summer team like other squads, but Nique has gotten to know one of Sacramento’s stars.
“I got to spend time with DeMar [DeRozan] out here, and it's going to be a lot of fun meeting the rest of the guys for the first time.”
Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel had the chance to talk to Clifford in Vegas and Nique spoke a lot about how he still needs to improve, despite his success. I recently wrote about DeMar DeRozan’s situation in Sacramento not being ideal, but doing things like showing up to support the Kings’ rookies can go a long way for a team needing a real identity.
Beyond just words of wisdom, DeRozan is one of the best players of all time when it comes to scoring in isolation and taking care of the ball. These are two areas where Clifford can still improve, and there are far worse guys to get to watch daily than DeMar. Turnovers were something that Clifford specifically flagged to Siegel during their conversation.
“I've had some turnovers that I am not proud of in Summer League, and I know I can be better than that, especially now that everything will be for the 2025-26 season after Las Vegas”
Clifford turning the ball over three times a game in Vegas is fine, but once the regular season hits, he’ll need to clean that up. While DeRozan is known as a scorer first and foremost, he has a very low turnover rate for a guy who plays in isolation so often.
Among players with a usage percentage of 20% or more, DeRozan has the lowest turnover rate in the league (min. 40 games played). While Clifford didn’t have many turnover problems in college, given his high usage last season, he may be taking on a more on-ball role at times, according to GM Scott Perry. Taking on more of a lead guard role will mean tougher defenders and more pressure, something that DeRozan is very familiar with.
Another area where Clifford has looked good, but still needs to make strides, is playing with the ball. Nique has shown a ton already in the midrange, going to the hoop, and even hitting threes off the dribble, but there are a few things that DeRozan does really well that Clifford can pick up. One thing in particular that comes to mind is DeRozan's back-to-the-basket game.
Clifford and DeRozan are close to the same height, but DeMar definitely has a bit of size on Nique currently. As Clifford continues to get stronger, he can start to use his size like DeRozan does to punish smaller defenders on switches and get to the line. While Nique already has some solid footwork, DeRozan is on another level and can definitely teach him a thing or two.
Clifford already has the tools to be a solid 3 and D player as long as his shot continues to fall, but for him to become a star, he’ll need to become an elite player with the ball in his hands. Unfortunately, some things are standing in the way of Clifford getting those reps he needs.
With four other guys playing his ideal position as an off guard, him being able to play with the ball in his hands and initiate the offense would make it a lot easier to get him out there. It’s a tough spot to put a rookie in, but if he leans on vets like DeRozan, I think Clifford can handle the challenge.