Domantas Sabonis Makes Big Personal Announcement on Thursday
The Sacramento Kings are in the early stages of a busy offseason, as the franchise is expected to make big changes under new general manager Scott Perry. The Kings are coming off another underwhelming season, finishing 40-42 and missing out on the playoffs, and now they are expected to scour the trade market for roster upgrades.
The Kings are reportedly expected to trade at least one of their "big three" this offseason, which includes Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
However, Domantas Sabonis has more important things on his plate than some trade rumors.
On Thursday, Domantas Sabonis and his wife, Shashana, told PEOPLE that they recently welcomed their third child to the world.
"We're so excited to share the amazing news of our son Tauras Levi Sabonis' arrival," they told PEOPLE. "Welcoming him into the world has been an incredible blessing."
"Becoming his parents has already been the most rewarding and humbling experience, and we're soaking in every little moment with him. He's healthy, happy and has completely stolen our hearts. We're grateful for this new chapter as a family of five, and so thankful for the love and support from our family and friends," they continued.
"We can't wait to watch Tauras grow and take on the world with all the strength and heart he was born with."
Sabonis just finished his ninth NBA season, averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, but missed out on All-NBA honors after two consecutive years on the Third Team. Of course, this announcement is exciting news for the 29-year-old NBA star, especially to kick off his offseason, regardless of any trade rumors going around.