Kings’ Devin Carter Praises His New Teammates
The Sacramento Kings selected Devin Carter 13th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, adding another talented guard to a busy Sacramento roster.
While many fans were skeptical about the pick, Devin Carter is a phenomenal two-way player and could not be more excited to be a King. Jake Gadon of CBS Sacramento spoke with Carter after getting drafted, and the new rookie is excited to play for Kings head coach Mike Brown:
"I love Coach Brown. I love what he does with the players, his relationship with the players, how competitive they are, and how well connected, well bonded they are in the locker rooms and stuff. Just looking forward to being a part of that brotherhood."
Carter continued to praise his new star teammates:
"[De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis play] a lot of two-man game. Sabonis is one of the best passing bigs in the NBA, honestly might be the best. De'Aaron Fox is a fantastic point guard, high IQ, very explosive, great player, All-Star. What more can you say? Kevin Huerter: shooter. Honestly, best organization I wanted to go to."
Fox and Sabonis are certified NBA stars and the rookie from Providence seems excited to play alongside them.
Unless moves are made before the season starts, Sacramento has overloaded guard depth and Carter will have to earn his playing time. But, that should not be a problem for the talented guard ready to play.
Carter tacked on a promising message for the fans: "Ready to get to work and ready to bring some championships to Sacramento."
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!