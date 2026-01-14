Keon Ellis Speaks on Mike Brown's Return as Kings Host Knicks

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the New York Knicks tonight, which means they are not only looking to win their third straight game for the first time this season, but will be doing so against their former head coach, Mike Brown.

Brown is having a great season in New York so far, as the Knicks are 25-14 and second in the Eastern Conference. But they have lost five of their last seven games, and the Kings are on as much of a hot streak as a ten-win team can be halfway through the season with back-to-back wins over the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.

With Brown's return, all attention turns to his time in Sacramento, and Keon Ellis was asked before the game about how felt with his former head coach being back in the building. He gave a quick shrug about the game itself tonight, calling it basketball and equating it to seeing De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter. But he did get asked about how Brown helped him get his NBA start, and showed his appreciation.

"He just gave me that opportunity so I definitely appreciate that. Me getting that look that kind of turned that into this, so I definitely appreciate that. You never know if a different head coach would throw you out there."

Ellis worked his way into the rotation and earned a full NBA contract under Brown, and exemplified the defensive effort that the veteran coach was looking for in his time in Sacramento. Brown never made it easy, as Ellis was in and out of the rotation at times, but he did certainly give Ellis a shot, and the young guard took it and ran with it to get to where he is today. he lines up a likely raise this offseason.

Like Looking in a Mirror

Ellis was also asked if he recognized the plays that the Knicks are running under and if there were similarities between what the Kings were running under Brown.

"Oh yeah, they run the same stuff, they run the same stuff for sure. Even when a game is on and I'm watching them play, yeah I can hear him say the same stuff on the sideline, the plays look the same. So yeah, pretty much a little copy and paste for sure."

It's something we also heard Huerter say earlier this year. Following a game between the Knicks and the Chicago Bulls, Brown brought up the exchange between him and Huerter that mimicked exactly what Ellis said leading up to tonight's game.

That should theoretically help the Kings get their third straight win against their former head coach, but with the talent on the Knicks, even when you know exactly what they are going to do, they can be hard to slow down and stop.

Kings Playing Best Basketball of the Season

It's just two games, but Ellis also spoke on how the team has been playing as a whole. That may not seem like a lot, and wins might not even be the best thing for the Kings right now, but during a long season, it's great to have some ups to help get through the year.

"Easily some of the best basketball we've played. Just the way we came out. We kind of had a little bit of a slow start to the Lakers game, picked it up, found a rhythm, and just stayed with it. But yeah, definitely some of our best basketball that we've played for sure."

Sacramento will need to find that rhythm early tonight against the extremely talented and lengthy Knicks team, but going against their old coach could be just the motivation they need to get their third straight victory.

