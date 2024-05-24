Kings' Dream Trade Target Revealed by NBA Writer
Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair has a big summer in front of him. His team missed the playoffs just one season after finishing top three in the Western Conference, despite having a nearly identical team in both years.
While the fans in Sacramento are used to disappointing basketball, there's no excuse to miss the playoffs after sitting in contention all year. Sure, there were some tough injuries including elite sixth man Malik Monk, but the team simply wasn't as good in the 2023-24 campaign.
It was just last season that the Kings set the NBA record for the most efficient offense by sporting a 119.4 offensive rating. This record was shattered this year with three different teams surpassing the mark set by Mike Brown's crew. 12 different teams held higher offensive ratings than Sacramento this season, showing just how much of a falloff there was.
In Andy Bailey's recent Bleacher Report article, he lists the Kings' dream offseason acquisition. Bailey sees Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges as the best case scenario in Sacramento.
Bridges, 27, is entering year six in the NBA. Known for his consistency, Bridges has appeared in every single game for the last three seasons. Aside from that, his playstyle is highlighted by a strong two-way ability with the skill and length to shutdown any star player in the league.
On the offensive end, Bridges put up about 20 points per game for the Nets this season. On the Kings, he wouldn't be the number one option which could take some weight off his shoulders and let him focus on what he does best: defend.
Bridges' asking price may be too costly for the Kings. The Nets have reportedly shot down offers of numerous first-round picks, something that McNair may not be willing to give up. On top of that, there's a question as to where Bridges would fit in on the roster. Sacramento would likely have to give up Harrison Barnes in a hypothetical deal, but the Nets may not be willing to get an aging veteran in return for one of the league's best young stars.
The Kings have just over a month until the team is on the clock in the 2024 NBA Draft, barring any trades. McNair and Brown have plenty of time to decide the route of the organization as the 2024-25 season approaches.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!